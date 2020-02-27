Miami 79
Wake Forest 63
Staff report
Site: LJVM Coliseum
Why the Deacons lost
Miami jumped out to an early 22-16 lead to end the first quarter. The Deacons responded with a strong second period, shooting over 69 percent from the field. After a tight first half, Wake Forest held a 37-34 edge. But by the end of the third quarter, the home team found themselves trailing by 12.
Beatrice Mompremier scored nine of Miami’s 19 points in the third en route to her game-high 23 points. Mompremier, a Lisa Leslie Award finalist, returned to action after missing the last 13 games due to injury. Wake never came within single digits of Miami in the fourth.
Kelsey Marshall knocked down six three-pointers for the visitors in the contest. The Hurricanes shot 52.6 percent from the field and outrebounded Wake Forest 37-24.
The loss pushes Wake Forest back in the conference standings. The Deacons came into the game a half game back of both North Carolina and Virginia, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over both schools.
Key performers
Hurricanes: Beatrice Mompremier 23 points, 10 rebounds, 8-10 FG; Kelsey Marshall 18 points, 6-11 3 PT; Brianna Jackson 12 points, 6 rebounds.
Deacons: Ivanca Raca 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Christina Morra 13 points, Alex Sharp 12 points, 5 rebounds.
Records
Miami: 14-14, 6-11 Atlantic Coast Conference
Wake Forest: 14-15 overall, 7-11 Atlantic Coast Conference
Up next
Miami: host Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Sunday
