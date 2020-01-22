The Wake Forest women’s basketball team will host Florida State in ACC play today.

Who: Florida State (15-3; 4-3 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (11-7; 4-3 ACC)

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Joel Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

At Stake: The Deacons haven’t lost at home since mid-November and they are riding a five-game home winning streak heading into the midweek game. During the stretch of five home games, Wake is outscoring its opponents by 13.4 points, holding the visitors to a combined 35.2% shooting.

Players to watch: Wake Forest — Ivana Raca is seventh in the ACC in scoring (16.5 ppg); FSU — Forward Kiah Gillespie ranks 8th in the ACC in scoring (15.7 ppg). Nausia Woolfork leads the Seminoles with seven 20-point games, while averaging 15.2 points per game.

Tickets: $5-$10 on GoDeacs.com

