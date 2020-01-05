Wake Forest women held on to beat Georgia Tech 65-60 on Sunday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
The Deacons (9-5, 2-1 ACC) have now won five of their last six games and handed the Yellow Jackets (11-3, 2-1 ACC) their first conference loss of the season.
Wake Forest hit eight 3-point shots, one shy of the Deacons’ season high. Gina Conti finished with a game-high 21 points including four 3-pointers. Ivana Raca had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Conti, who tallied four assists in the game, entered the top 10 in program history in career assists. She now has 302 in her three seasons in Winston-Salem.
“We talked about how good Georgia Tech is because they are long,” head coach Jen Hoover said. “We knew we were going to get open shots. We just had to be confident to hit open shots because they don’t really overextend themselves and they don’t foul a lot. Ivana Raca hit a couple big shots and Gina Conti hit some big ones too.”
The Deacons never trailed in the first half, jumping out to an 11-6 lead in the first six minutes of play. Raca and Conti scored nine of the first 11 points.
Wake Forest was able to work the ball in the paint against Georgia Tech, scoring 18 of their 25 first-half points inside. Christina Morra led all first half scorers with nine points while adding four rebounds, as Wake Forest took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Conti and Raca combined for 29 of the 40 second half points for Wake Forest, hitting a combined 6-of-8 3-pointers and 7-of-10 free-throw attempts.
The Deacons hit 12 of 14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
