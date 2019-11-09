Wake Forest will try to rebound from its season-opening loss. Here are five things to watch against Columbia.

Deep in the heart of New England Patriots territory, Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress channeled Bill Belichick.

“On to the next one, on to the next one,” Childress said Wednesday outside the visitors locker room of Conte Forum, shortly after Wake Forest’s season-opening loss against Boston College.

The Deacons’ opener was disappointing for a slew of reasons, and roughly 30 minutes after the game, their senior point guard was ready to move forward.

“Put this one in a bag, can’t dwell on it. There’s no such thing as moral victories, we don’t believe in moral victories, Coach (Danny Manning doesn’t), I don’t as a captain of this team,” Childress said. “I’m not really worried about what’s going on, what’s in the past; the one thing I can focus on is right now.”

Right now — rather, at 2 p.m. Sunday — is when the Deacons are on the court again.

Here are five things to watch in Sunday’s home opener for Wake Forest against Columbia: