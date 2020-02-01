Andrien White scored all 17 of his team-leading points in the second half, at one time accounting for 15 of Wake Forest’s 25 points coming out of halftime.
“If you’re a shooter, you believe in it. He was going to get cussed out if he didn’t shoot open shots,” Coach Danny Manning said of White. “You can’t be afraid to miss. Be ready to shoot on the catch.”
Olivier Sarr, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a loss at Clemson less than two weeks ago, wasn’t nearly as effectively on the offensive end. But the junior center was still a force inside with 13 rebounds and two blocks to go along with his seven points.
Wake Forest (10-11, 3-8 ACC) entered this game having been outscored 131-98 in the last three second halves plus the overtime period against Virginia. Each of those games was a loss, dumping the Deacons into the ACC’s basement as the only two-win team in the league coming into the weekend.
A slow start to the second half wasn’t going to be the Deacons’ undoing this time, though.
Wake Forest came out of halftime with a 14-0 blitzing of Clemson to stretch what was a three-point lead to 36-19. Back-to-back 3-pointers from White and Torry Johnson prompted a timeout by Coach Brad Brownell of Clemson, but White scored six more points after the timeout — on a three-point play and another 3-pointer.
“We have to really work to score. We don’t have some dynamic guy that can bail us out at the end of the clock,” Brownell said. “I thought we got a little frustrated, shot a couple of balls too quickly and never made the defense move.
“Some of that is when you get behind, it’s hard to remain calm and remain poised and go to your execution.”
Clemson (11-10, 5-6) answered with a 9-0 run that was quelled by an Ismael Massoud 3-pointer. A 7-0 run by Wake Forest — started with White’s fourth 3-pointer — put the Deacons ahead 49-33 with less than five minutes left, allowing the Deacons to cruise toward their second win in the last eight games.
It’s the first time Wake Forest has beaten Clemson since 2014, and it did so while holding a team under 50 points for the first time since 2016.
Chaundee Brown played for the first time since Jan. 4, having missed the last seven games with a left foot injury. He checked in with 12:10 left in the first half, received the biggest cheer of the night to that point and one minute later made his first shot, a driving floater banked-in from the left wing.
Brown had six points on 3-for-4 shooting, along with one assist and one rebound in six minutes in the first half. He didn’t get going in six second-half minutes, finishing with those totals.
“Whenever you get one of your better players back, it’s a boost,” Manning said. “The shot he made on their end when he flashed to the free-throw line … that looked like the Chaundee we know.”
The Deacons led 22-19 after a first half that won’t be remembered for its aesthetics.
These teams combined to shoot 17-for-56 (30.4%) and commit 16 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. The most points either team scored consecutively in the first half was five, and those spurts — if they can be called that — occurred back-to-back, first Clemson going ahead 15-12, and then Wake Forest surging to a 17-15 lead.
“We were struggling too in that first half,” Manning said. “Not a lot of balls going through the nets in that first half.”
