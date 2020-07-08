Wake Forest’s football stadium has its new name, something that had been in the works for the past year since the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks.
Truist Field at Wake Forest will be where the Deacons play football now; the stadium had been known as BB&T Field since the start of the 2007 football season.
“Wake Forest University is proud of its affiliation with the people of Truist and grateful for their longtime support of Demon Deacon student-athletes,” Athletics Director John Currie said through a news release. “As Truist continues its climb as one of America’s leading financial institutions, we are excited that the 21st century’s best college football program in North Carolina will now call Truist Field its home.”
BB&T and SunTrust banks announced they would merge in February 2019, and the Truist name was later coined as the new name for the company.
Truist's name is also on soccer facilities in Advance and Browns Summit, the stadium in High Point that is home to an independent league baseball team and the ballpark that hosts Winston-Salem's Class A Carolina League baseball team. A&T's BB&T Stadium in Greensboro is expected to be rebranded by Truist before the 2020 season begins.
Wake Forest’s football stadium was renamed BB&T Field before the 2007 season; it was previously known as Groves Stadium in honor of Henry H. Groves, whose gift made possible the construction of the original home stadium for the university when it was located in Wake Forest. When the school opened the current facility in 1968, the name transferred.
