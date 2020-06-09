Bobby Seymour is driving to Chicago these days to work on hitting with former major leaguer Erik Pappas.
Chris Lanzilli is taking live batting practice around Boston, including against former teammate Morgan McSweeney.
And Jared Shuster has been fine-tuning his craft in the Massachusetts area, working out with Wake Forest baseball teammate Ryan Cusick.
All three, along with countless other hopefuls across the country, are preparing for futures in baseball with scant details on what that actually means beyond this week’s draft.
“I don’t know what I’m preparing for, but I’m preparing for whatever’s next so that I’m ready for it,” Lanzilli said. “Honestly, not many people do know what they’re preparing for.”
Baseball is at a standstill, its owners and the MLB Players Association locked in a daily back-and-forth of negotiations that have cast doubt on whether there will be a season at all. The NFL is marching ahead with protocols in place for off-season activities; the NBA plans on a July 31 restart; the NHL is firming up its playoff structure; and NASCAR and the PGA Tour are out in front of all three of those leagues.
Baseball can’t decide on a 48- or 114-game schedule, or anywhere in between.
That doesn’t dampen the enthusiasm for prospective draft picks entering the MLB, at least in the case of some Deacons juniors.
“You’ve kinda gotta be prepared for anything. I mean, nobody really knows, so that makes it a lot tougher on everybody,” Shuster said. “No scouts know, no players know, no coaches know. So it’s definitely tough.”
The unknown aspect makes Seymour apply a familiar adage from Coach Tom Walter.
“Just what Walt always says, take it a day at a time, do what we can control and let’s see what happens,” Seymour said.
It’s likely that all three Deacons will be drafted and most likely that Shuster will be picked highest. Shuster registers in the top 30 of player rankings from The Athletic’s Keith Law (26th) and from CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson (28th).
But the possibility of being a first-round pick — the first 37 picks will be Wednesday night (29 first round picks and eight competitive balance round picks) — hasn’t stolen Shuster’s focus in the last few months.
“I try not to look at that stuff,” the 6-3, 210-pound left-hander said. “I’m just trying to enjoy these next couple of days and not get too stressed. I mean, I feel like mock drafts are never correct, so I’d rather just focus on the actual draft.”
That approach seems to be standard operating procedure for Lanzilli and Seymour, also.
“I’m definitely hopeful I can get drafted and signed. Just because I feel like it’s the right time and I feel like I’ve worked hard enough to just be ready for the situation that they’re throwing me,” Lanzilli said. “I’ve always wanted — it’s always been my dream, just like a lot of guys in professional baseball.
“I feel like the time is right right now, so I’m hopefully going to get drafted.”
Seymour: “I obviously trust my adviser and he tried to keep me in the loop with that stuff, but I kind of just still stick with my mindset of take it one day at a time and I think everything will kind of fall into place. I haven’t looked at it too much, nothing like rounds or rankings, nothing like that.”
In the event Lanzilli and/or Seymour go undrafted, one is sure that he wouldn’t sign as an undrafted free agent — the other is undecided. Undrafted signings after the draft will be capped at $20,000.
“I’m definitely not going to take that free-agent signing,” Seymour said.
“I’d say there’s a slimmer chance on that,” Lanzilli said. “I don’t have a definite answer right now, but after the draft I would discuss it with my adviser and just weight out the options.
“I mean, it’ll be a tough decision because I really do want to play minor league baseball, but it’s not a huge payday and I always have my education to fall back on.”
Other possibilities of Wake Forest players who could be drafted are catcher/pitcher Shane Muntz and right-handed pitcher William Fleming — though they would’ve been more likely to be picked if the draft were 10 rounds.
One incoming freshman stands out as a likely draft pick: catcher Jackson Miller of Trinity, Fla. He’s ranked No. 62 Law’s top 100 for The Athletic and comes in at No. 82 for Kiley McDaniel’s ranking for ESPN.
