PITTSBURGH — Wake Forest held Pittsburgh scoreless for the final 3:07 of the basketball game today and claimed a 69-65 ACC victory, the Demon Deacons' first of the season.
Ismael Massoud scored 14 points off the bench, and Torry Johnson added 12 for the Demon Deacons (1-2 ACC, 8-5 overall). A reverse layup by Panthers guard Trey McGowens pulled Pitt (1-2, 10-4) within 66-65 for its final points.
The Panthers missed their last five shots, including a potential go-ahead three-pointer by McGowens with 27 seconds left. McGowens also had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr with less than one second to go. Brandon Childress drained two free throws for the Demon Deacons for the final margin.
Ryan Murphy led Pitt with 18 points and four assists. McGowens finished with 12 points and Xavier Johnson and Justin Champagnie added 11 points each for the Panthers but Pitt saw a three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt during a back-and-forth second half in a game that saw 11 ties and 10 lead changes.
Wake Forest went up 59-51 on a pair of free throws by Massoud with 7:33 to go before the Panthers responded. An Eric Hamilton layup capped an 8-0 run that tied it at 59 but the Demon Deacons hung around. A 3-pointer by Andrien White gave the Demon Deacons a 66-63 edge and Wake Forest's defense made sure it was enough to hold on.
The Panthers raced to a 22-6 lead behind a sea of turnovers and missed shots by the Demon Deacons, coming off a 14-day layoff. Yet Pitt's offensive flow slowed to a crawl, giving Wake Forest time to find its footing behind Chaundee Brown. The Panthers missed 14 of their last 17 shots to end the half and Wake Forest drew within 30-27 at the break, nearly tying it on a running heave by Childress at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim.
