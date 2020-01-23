NC State Wake Forest basketball

Former Wake Forest basketball coach Dave Odom will have a banner raised at Joel Coliseum honoring his tenure from 1989-2001.

Wake Forest will raise the second banner of a former basketball coach at Joel Coliseum next month.

Dave Odom will be honored with a banner during a ceremony Feb. 19 before the Deacons play Georgia Tech. Odom, who coached Wake Forest from 1989 to 2001 and had a 240-132 record at the school, began his first season at Wake Forest in the same season that Joel Coliseum opened.

“The banner is truly an honor, one that I am eager to share with my staff, my players, my family, Wake Forest University and Deacon fans everywhere,” Odom through a release from the school.

Wake Forest won ACC championships in 1995 and 1996, the school’s most recent titles. The Feb. 19 game is a celebration honoring the ’95 team, and Odom’s banner ceremony is a part of that. At halftime, the ’95 team will be honored on the court.

“Our ACC championships were a product of the hard work by a group of players and coaches who believed they were worthy, and their efforts were motivated by the hard work of the teams that came before them and set the foundation,” Odom continued. “I am pleased that we are able to come together as a group next month and celebrate those moments and share those memories.”

The other banner honoring a coach is for the late Skip Prosser, who succeeded Odom.

