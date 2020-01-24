Wake Forest will play in the Jamaica Classic next basketball season, the program announced Friday morning.
The Jamaica Classic includes playing two home games at Joel Coliseum and two games at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica. The games in Jamaica will be Nov. 20 and 22.
It’s an eight-team field, with every team heading to Jamaica. But there are two four-team tournaments: one that includes the schools that have played two home games, or the host schools, and one that includes the schools that have played road games, or traveling schools.
Missouri State, a host school, is the only other announced participant.
The 2020 version of the Jamaica Classic will be the fourth. Utah State won the host school tournament this season, beating North Texas in the final. Eastern Michigan beat Md.-Baltimore County in the championship of the traveling school portion.
Playing in a four-game tournament puts Wake Forest on track for a 31-game regular-season schedule instead of the 30-game slate it has played in each of the past five seasons.
