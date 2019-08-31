Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates with senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) after scoring a touchdown on Friday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
New season, same heroics from Jamie Newman and the rest of Wake Forest.
Picking up where it left off last season, Wake Forest squeaked out a 38-35 win against Utah State in Friday night’s season opener at BB&T Field.
For so much of Friday night’s opener, the biggest obstacle for Wake Forest was the simplest one: gaining 1 yard. The Deacons were stuffed on short-yardage situations repeatedly, and when it mattered most, including three times inside the Aggies’ 3-yard line (one of those led to a Nick Sciba field goal, the other two were on fourth downs).
So with 1:08 left, after Cade Carney had been stuffed on consecutive runs from the 1-yard line and lost a yard on third down, Newman threw a high-arching pass to the end zone and Kendall Hinton, the redshirt senior slot receiver, came down with the eventual game-winning touchdown.
Photos: Wake Forest 38, Utah State 35
Wake Forest entered the game having won its last four openers, and had won every home opener since 2009.
Wake Forest freshman safety Trey Rucker (18) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Friday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Quarterback Jordan Love proved to be as good as advertised, throwing for 416 yards and three touchdowns.
Wake Forest's win wasn’t sealed, though, until 17 seconds were left and Utah State had reached the Deacons' 31-yard line. That’s when Love rolled right and threw a pass that was picked off by senior linebacker Justin Strnad.
Newman didn’t enter this game, or season, with anything to prove – leading two final-minute touchdown drives in four starts last season meant he wasn’t going to be overwhelmed by this moment.
But this one saw Wake Forest’s redshirt junior quarterback – making, mind you, his fifth career start – dueling with one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.
And outperforming him.
Newman threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns, completing 34 of 47 passes. Sage Surratt had seven catches for 158 yards, while Hinton had nine catches for 66 yards.
This game went back and forth from the start, and it was only fitting that it was decided in the final possessions.
Both teams took eight plays to go 75 yards and score on their first drives. Wake Forest converted a couple of third-and-shorts, and then struck with a 22-yard pass from Newman to Sage Surratt. Utah State had a 35-yard catch-and-run on its second play, and scored with a 7-yard run by Gerold Bright.
That was about as clean as things ever were in the first quarter.
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a touchdown pass under defense from Utah State cornerback DJ Williams (7) on Friday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest turned the ball over on the second play of its second drive, Newman fumbling after a few jukes and spins. On the next drive, a defensive holding penalty in the secondary nullified a strip-sack and touchdown by linebacker David Woodward. The Deacons got a field goal on their fourth possession – only after Scotty Washington dropped a third-down pass in the end zone.
For Utah State, the mistakes took points off the board – aside from the penalty that negated the touchdown.
The Aggies were stuffed on a 4th-and-1 from Wake Forest’s 13-yard line, with Strnad holding back Jaylen Warren’s second effort. On the next drive, Utah State got to the 6-yard line before Love’s high-arching pass was picked off by freshman safety Trey Rucker.
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) is stopped on a third down by Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) on Friday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Amends came in the second quarter for both teams. After a sneak by Newman on 4th-and-1 from Utah State’s 3 was stuffed, Washington caught a 9-yard touchdown pass on a jump ball from Newman on the next possession. The 6-5 receiver used his body to his advantage and, after dropping the first two passes thrown his way, had three catches in the second quarter.
Utah State grabbed a 21-17 halftime lead with a seven-play, 80-yard drive in the two-minute drill. The touchdown was a 17-yard pass from Love to Siaosi Mariner, who barely got his right foot down under coverage from Essang Bassey.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) smiles during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Halftime show during Wake Forest vs Utah State
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) passes during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore tight end Connor Hebbeler (40) runs through drills during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freundenthal (86) makes a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) tackles Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State junior linebacker David Woodward (9) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) attempts to leap over a tackle from Utah State junior safety Shaq Bond (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball pursued by Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) celebrates a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with Dave Clawson.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) celebrates a defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State senior defensive tackle Fua Leilua (44) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) and junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) celebrate a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State junior wide receiver (16) leaps over Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches the video board.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs the ball after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) leaps over defensive players while running the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State graduate tight end Caleb Repp (87) is tackled by Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) and sophomore defensive back Coby Davis (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over defense from Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) is tackled just short of a touchdown by Utah State freshman cornerback Cam Lampkin (18).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after he was signaled for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. The touchdown was subsequently overruled.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson signals his team on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest players celebrate with senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) after Strnad intercepted a pass to insure a Demon Deacon victory.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates in the closing moments of the Demon Deacon's 38-35 win over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A dancer with Scarlett Lace performs during halftime on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrates as he scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State junior running back Jaylen Warren (20) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) scores the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown with sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest fans cheer prior to the Demon Deacon's game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with his captains prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest football players take the field for their home opener against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21) and Cade Carney (36).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest cheerleaders celebrate after a Demon Deacon touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest sophomore offensive lineman Sean Maginn (79) and junior offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash (53) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) and sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest freshman defensive back M.J. Alston Jr. (25) and sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs off the field after catching the game winning touchdown pass in the Demon Deacons' 38-35 victory over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson stand for a photo on the sidelines of Wake Forest University's home opener.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, prepares to perform at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A drum major for Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, left, and a drum major for Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, direct their bands in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, and Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, perform in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
