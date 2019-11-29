ANAHEIM, Calif. — Six players scored in double figures to lead Wake Forest in an 88-75 win against Long Beach State in a semifinal game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.
The Deacons advance to Sunday night’s championship game, where they’ll face the winner of Friday night’s late game between No. 14 Arizona and Penn. The championship game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN.
Wake Forest (5-2) has won three straight games and has done so while getting double-figure scoring efforts from five players against Davidson, four against College of Charleston and now six against Long Beach State.
Against the Beach (3-5), it was Brandon Childress scoring a team-best 17 points and Olivier Sarr putting together another strong effort with 16 points and eight rebounds. Chaundee Brown scored 13 points, making all nine of his free-throw attempts, while Andrien White scored 12, Torry Johnson scored 11 and Isaiah Mucius rounded it out with 10 points.
The Deacons followed their formula that seems to have developed, holding a 43-27 advantage in rebounding and collecting points at the free-throw line — where Wake Forest made 24 of 25 attempts.
Wake Forest led for the entire second half, building upon a seven-point halftime lead. The margin hit double-digits 2½ minutes into the second half and the closest Long Beach State came in the final 10 minutes was an eight-point deficit, at 64-56 with 7:21 left.
White hit a halfcourt shot as the buzzer sounded to give Wake Forest a 38-31 lead midway through.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.