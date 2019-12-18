Wake Forest’s football program sent out 18 scholarship offers and got all 18 back signed, sealed and delivered, before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
That early clock-in time is also representative of nearly half of the class enrolling early.
Eight of the 18 players Wake Forest signed at the onset of the early signing period will report next month, which marks the most in program history. They’ll graduate from respective high schools this month — if they haven’t already — and enroll at Wake Forest, going through spring practices and, in some cases, getting an inside track on contributing sooner rather than later.
“It’s not one of those things we push, it’s not for everybody. Some guys aren’t ready,” Coach Dave Clawson said of the early enrollees. “They may not get to go to their prom and they may not get to do things that their other friends are doing.
“But they also get a whole semester of school paid for, they go through spring practice and weight lifting in the spring, as opposed to the fall where we’re traveling and have practice every day. A lot of times the adjustment is a little bit easier in the spring because it’s not quite as intense.”
The early enrollees for the Deacons will be quarterback Mitch Griffis, running backs Quinton Cooley and Ahmani Marshall, wide receiver Jahmal Banks, tight end Michael Frogge, offensive lineman George Sell and defensive linemen James Ash and Malik Puryear.
It marks the third straight season that Wake Forest brings in the lone quarterback of the class in the spring, with Griffis following Sam Hartman in 2018 and Michael Kern at the beginning of this year.
Wake Forest signed four in-state players, each an early enrollee: Cooley, from Bailey, and three Triad products Marshall (Kernersville), Frogge (Greensboro) and Puryear (High Point).
“A lot of these guys if they’re ambitious can leave here in 4½ years with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree,” Clawson said. “So there (are) a lot of benefits. It’s one of those things where you say, ‘If you want to do it, we’d love to have you do it. But don’t do it unless you’re sure.’”
Wake Forest’s class is heavy on the lines, with four offensive linemen and four defensive linemen — yet only Sell, Ash and Puryear will report next month.
The total number of January newcomers will be nine, as Miles Fox is set to return. He joined Wake Forest in January of this year as a grad transfer from Old Dominion and, almost as soon as he was cleared to return from an injury that limited him in his final season with the Monarchs, he suffered a season-ending injury.
“So, that’s really big for us to get nine players in here in January that will be able to go through spring football and give us depth,” Clawson said. “That should be a real positive for us.”
Wake Forest had seven January enrollees in 2018, and several of those have already made quite the impacts: Kicker Nick Sciba is an All-America selection by multiple publications. Hartman started the first nine games as a freshman and has played well in the three games he’s entered this season. And Nasir Greer has become one of the best defensive players on the team.
While there’s no guarantee that this crop of early enrollees churns out the same level of contributors, the odds are in their favor.
“When you have eight of them coming in mid-year, the likelihood of one of those eight or two of those eight or three of those eight is ready is better than the guys who enroll in the summer,” Clawson said.
The interesting part of that is, when asked which players might have a better chance to make an early impact, Clawson deferred to the depth chart and to positions that don’t stack up as well as others.
The two he mentioned were cornerback and defensive end; Wake Forest doesn't have an early enrollee at either. The cornerbacks of the class are Caelen Carson and J.J. Roberts; the defensive ends are Jasheen Davis and Kendron Wayman.
“Corner would be a place that you have a chance to have an impact. … This year you’d say J.J. Roberts and Caelen Carson, if they come in ready to play, those are guys that the line is a little bit shorter at their position,” Clawson said. “Outside of that, it’d be great to get a defensive end who can rush the passer playing, so maybe one of those guys plays, one of them redshirts.
“But anybody who’s ready will play.”
Sooner rather than later.
