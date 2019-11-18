Wake Forest announced over the weekend its four-player signing class for its men’s basketball program.
The Deacons signed Quadry Adams of Piscataway, N.J., Djimon Bailey of Wilson, Jaylon Gibson of Apex and Marcus Watson of Chicago in the past week. The early-signing period started Wednesday, and each player had signed by Friday.
Adams (6-fooot-4), Bailey (6-5) and Watson (6-0) are guards, while Gibson (6-11) is a forward.
Adams is ranked as one of the top 15 players in New Jersey, per 247 Sports, and is described by Coach Danny Manning as “a very explosive, dynamic player” in a news release from Wake Forest.
Bailey is from Greenfield School and averaged 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per game last season. He is a “multi-talented player who makes his teammates better” and “is talented on both ends of the court,” according to Manning.
Gibson attends Grace Christian School in Raleigh and has a skillset “to play inside and outside,” Manning said, adding that “we are really excited about where his ceiling is and helping him reach his potential.”
Watson is the highest-ranked player in the class, per 247 Sports, and is regarded as one of the top 20 point guards in the country. He comes from Morgan Park High School and “plays with a tough and tenacious mentality,” Manning said.
If every player with eligibility remaining returns next season, Wake Forest will be at its 13-scholarship capacity.
