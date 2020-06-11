Wake Forest saw its top incoming freshman plucked early in the second day of the MLB Draft, but the rest of the draft-eligible Deacons went undrafted Thursday night.
Jackson Miller, a catcher from Trinity, Fla., was drafted in between the second and third rounds.
The Cincinnati Reds drafted Miller with the 65th overall pick, going in competitive balance round B. The slot value for the pick is $1,025,100.
Each of the last two years have seen Wake Forest lose one signee to the draft — last season, 13th-rounder Blake Loubier signed with the Red Sox, and in 2018 Grant Lavigne was picked 42nd overall by the Rockies.
No other Wake Forest players were picked — juniors Chris Lanzilli and Bobby Seymour seemed likely to be drafted, while Shane Muntz and William Fleming were also possibilities.
Last week, Seymour told the Journal that he wouldn’t sign for the $20,000 maximum that teams can offer undrafted free agents. Lanzilli said he was unsure if he’d sign for that amount or not.
Left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster was only Deacon drafted this season, going 25th overall as the Atlanta Braves’ first-round pick Wednesday night.
Because of doubts pertaining to the season related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was sliced from 40 rounds to five this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.