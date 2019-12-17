Wake Forest sophomore safety Nasir Greer has undergone surgery since the end of the football regular season and will miss the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, according to multiple sources.
Greer was injured in the first half of the regular-season finale at Syracuse, a 39-30 loss in overtime. He appeared to sustain a right knee injury on the Orange’s second possession. Greer returned after spending a few plays on the sideline, but then again exited and did not re-enter the game in the second half.
Greer has been one of the Deacons’ best defensive players as a first-time starter. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection after compiling 65 tackles, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception.
His absence weighed heavily on Wake Forest in the loss to Syracuse.
“He’s our Mr. Fix It. When things get in space, he’s the guy that gets things down,” Coach Dave Clawson said of Greer after the Syracuse game. “And without having (injured starters) Justin (Strnad) and Luke (Masterson) in there, he’s kind of been our eraser.”
In Greer’s absence, redshirt sophomore Coby Davis and redshirt freshman Zion Keith appear likely to receive larger roles at safety alongside freshman Trey Rucker, who started seven of the last eight games. Davis has 26 tackles, one fumble forced and one pass breakup this season, while Keith has five tackles.
