Sharone Wright Jr. and Mike Wynn, a pair of sophomore guards for Wake Forest, have been suspended for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest basketball,” according to a release.
Coach Danny Manning announced the suspensions Friday afternoon.
Wright has played in eight of the Deacons’ 12 games this season, averaging 3.4 points in 14.5 minutes per game. In Wake Forest’s last game, a 76-64 win against N.C. A&T on Dec. 21, he played two minutes.
Wynn has played in nine games but only about 36 minutes on the court. He’s scored 12 points this season.
Earlier this season, Wynn was one of two players who was withheld from playing in the Wooden Legacy final because of an incident the previous day during the team’s trip to Disneyland Resort.
