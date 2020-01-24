Wake Forest won’t open its football season on a Saturday, after all, and the Deacons have been saddled with three Friday night games for the second straight season.
The school announced Friday that its season-opening game at Old Dominion will be played Sept. 4. A time for the game has yet to be announced.
The ACC released football schedules Wednesday and showed the Deacons’ season beginning Sept. 5. That would’ve marked the first time since 2012 that Wake Forest started its season on a Saturday.
Wake Forest will play back-to-back Friday night games to start the season, as the home opener will be Sept. 11 against Appalachian State.
This is also the second straight season that Wake Forest’s road game against a Conference USA team has been moved after the initial schedule release. Last season, Wake Forest’s game at Rice was moved up one day — though that announcement came in April, not two days after the schedule was released.
The third Friday night game will be Oct. 9 against Miami, which has been announced as the school’s family weekend.
The school also announced that homecoming will be the Nov. 7 game against Syracuse.
