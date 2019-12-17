Last week’s trip to Winston-Salem was the second of the season for Pinstripe Bowl rep John Mosley.
The first was in August and included a round of golf at Old Town Club, attending a donor meeting at Palmer Residence Hall and getting a strong impression of the “I’m a Fan” campaign.
That early visit is part of what led to the Deacons' selection for the Pinstripe Bowl.
“I’ve been watching this campaign grow, and that’s what things like this take. It takes the opportunity to get to know everyone,” Mosley said. “It’s kind of cool that we come here early because we get the opportunity to see how they work. It becomes more of a personal thing than it is a business thing.”
Mosley was on campus again last week, toting around the George M. Steinbrenner trophy that will be awarded after the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl between Wake Forest and Michigan State.
The former Notre Dame player was also on Wake Forest’s campus before last season started, so Mosley is familiar with the Deacons’ trajectory in recent years.
“I think what it is, I think it’s Wake Forest’s time. They did go 8-4, they did win the Big 4,” Mosley said. “I think this is their time for their program. They’ve proved that they can win, one, and No. 2 that they can bring people and, Nos. 3 and 4 … they’ve got internal support and external support from their fans.”
Mosley took notice, and Wake Forest can further improve its reputation with a game on the grand stage of Yankee Stadium.
“The reputation for Wake Forest is changing. … We have a reputation now that we do have fans that want to go see bowl games and … are developing a habit of going to bowl games,” Athletics Director John Currie said. “We had a really strong interest from a number of bowls throughout October and into November, and the Pinstripe emerged as our top choice because of the special experience for the student athletes.”
This will be the 10th Pinstripe Bowl and, more often than not, it’s been a tightly contested game. Before Wisconsin beat Miami 35-3 last season, the previous four Pinstripe Bowls were decided by scores of 31-30, 44-41, 31-24 and 27-20 — the first two of those being overtime results.
Wake Forest has won three straight bowl games for the first time in school history, and this is also the first time it’s been to a fourth straight bowl.
Within that, though, is the reputation that the Deacons play close bowl games. Three years ago in the Military Bowl, a first-half explosion of points by the Deacons gave way to holding on for a 34-26 win over No. 23 Temple. The 55-52 thriller in the Belk Bowl saw Texas A&M and Wake Forest both take two-touchdown leads in the first half and then go down to the wire. Last year’s Birmingham Bowl featured a Deacons comeback from being down 18 to win 37-34 in the final minute.
And whether it was Annapolis, Md., Charlotte or Birmingham, Ala., there has been a passionate turnout of fans at each venue.
“I think our brand of football and our reputation that our program has of performing in these bowl games and traveling has certainly helped us,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “So we really hope that our alumni base, our fan base, our students show why we’ve earned that reputation and get picked to play in bowls like this.
“Hopefully we’ll have a lot of Deacons up in New York in the 27th.”
