It didn’t take long for freshman Rachel Kuehn to get her first win on the Wake Forest women’s golf team.
Kuehn, whose mother, Brenda, won five times and is in the Wake Forest Hall of fame, shot a final-round 69 on Wednesday to win the Annika Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club in Minnesota.
Kuehn, who is from Asheville, helped the Deacons win the team title as well. The Deacons rolled to a 14 shot win over Arkansas as they finished 17 under for the 54 holes.
Kuehn shot rounds of 67-67-69 to finish at 13 under, five shots better than Vivian Hou of Arizona.
Siyun Liu of Wake Forest shot 71 in the final round and finished fifth overall at 4 under and Lauren Walsh shot 70 to finish tied for sixth for the Deacons, who were the NCAA runner-ups last spring. Emilia Migliaccio shot 73 on the final day to finish tied for 19th overall.
