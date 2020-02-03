Coach Tom Walter sat in his office a week after Wake Forest’s baseball season ended last year and assessed what went wrong and why the Deacons missed the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.
As direct as possible: Wake Forest’s pitching wasn’t good enough.
Fast-forward to this year, with the Deacons less than two weeks away from the start of the season: Wake Forest’s pitching staff is deep, mostly healthy, equipped with four possible weekend starters and determined that it won’t be what holds this team back.
“After seeing the work that we put in this fall and how in shape we are coming back from winter break, I don’t think I could be more positive going towards this season,” said sophomore pitcher Ryan Cusick. “I think we’re in a much better spot than last year and I think we’re all ready to go and all have the same goal in mind.”
Which is?
“Win as many games as we can.”
That’s obviously a good starting point.
The Deacons led the ACC in runs last year and had the inverse category prevent a postseason berth — they also gave up the most runs. Things seemed to go awry three months before the season started with the departure of pitching coach Matt Hobbs, and John Hendricks was hired in mid-December.
The timing of Hendricks’ starting point meant that, when players returned from winter break in January, he had about one month to learn everything about his pitching staff.
“He came into last year and it was drinking from a firehose, quite honestly,” Walter said of Hendricks. “It was a tough semester, a tough season for him and our pitching staff. But on the other side of that is what he’s done with our staff now.
“I mean, he’s absolutely the right guy for the job and has our staff in a really good spot right now, in terms of velocity, command and health.”
This is where the other addition for Wake Forest’s baseball program about a year ago — the pitching lab — also comes into play.
The pitching lab became operational last January but was never expected to have an immediate impact on Deacons’ pitchers. Instead, it’s a tool — Hendricks described it as “an extra coach” — that can be used to refine deliveries and mechanics, which has been its use in the past few months.
“I think the biggest thing that, looking back from the 40,000-foot view, is I’m more of a movement coach, how the delivery looks, what the body looks like, the kind of stuff that works real well with the lab,” Hendricks said. “And a lot of the stuff that I wanted to work on, really tough to do in-season.
“You kind of need to be able to go backwards a step in September to be three steps ahead in October, November.”
Improvement started in the summer in various locations, with players branching off to summer leagues. The four pitchers who went to the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League are the four weekend-starter candidates — juniors Jared Shuster, Will Fleming and Antonio Menendez and sophomore Cusick.
Each of those four shined in the Cape League. Shuster — the only left-hander of the quartet — was 4-0 in seven starts, with 35 strikeouts, five walks and a 1.41 ERA in 32 innings. Cusick had 33 strikeouts and seven strikeouts to go along with a 3.79 ERA; Menendez and Fleming each started four games as they transitioned from pitching out of the bullpen for the Deacons, and each had at least a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“I think all of us know that we put in the work to succeed and be a really good pitching staff in the ACC and the country,” Shuster said. “I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people with the work we’ve put in and how Hendricks has helped us get better this offseason.”
The competition for the weekend spots isn’t likely to be resolved before the season begins — perhaps not until Wake Forest plays its first ACC series of the season, which is March 6-8 against league powerhouse Louisville.
That’s because two of the first three weekends of the season have Wake Forest playing four games, a couple of Saturday doubleheaders that will help the Deacons iron out roles.
“By the time you get to Louisville if you’re good on the mound, you’re probably going to know your three weekend guys and the only other thing is who’s your Tuesday guy?” Hendricks said. “And is he more valuable out of the bullpen on the weekend or as the Tuesday guy?”
Whichever pitcher doesn’t wind up with a starting role on weekends will become something of a “switchblade,” Walter said, with the availability to pitch in relief on weekends or start mid-week games.
Out of the bullpen, redshirt freshman Shane Smith will be the closer. He missed last season because of an injury in the fall.
Before getting to Smith, the Deacons’ bullpen will feature a bevy of experienced pitchers who give Walter and Hendricks the luxury of depth. A pair of graduate students, Tyler Witt and Bobby Hearn, are left-handed options who were bright spots at the end of last season.
“We’ve never had the left-handed pitching options that we have now,” Walter said. “Getting Ty Witt and Bobby Hearn back from last year for a grad-school year is the difference. If we didn’t have those two guys, our staff wouldn’t be as deep or we wouldn’t have the length that we have now.”
The other middle-relief options are Cole McNamee, who’s also an infielder, Riley Myers, a Catawba transfer, and Brennen Oxford, a redshirt freshman.
All in all, Walter has 10 pitchers that give him varying levels of confidence. He said he wants the four starters and Smith to be on the mound as often as possible, and then the other five will be reliable options out of the bullpen.
That’s more depth, he said, than he’s had at Wake Forest in his tenure — which is at the onset of its 11th season.
“I’m not shy about saying this, I think like four of the last six years we were good enough offensively, good enough positionally to go to Omaha,” Walter said. “And we just — in 2017 we were maybe good enough to go to Omaha on the mound, but not quite good enough to go to Omaha. We didn’t quite line up with Florida’s staff.
“We feel like as soon as we get our staff to where we’re good enough on the mound to go to Omaha … it won’t be if we make a regional, it’ll be if we’re going to host a super regional. And that’s where you want to get your program, and that’s largely dependent on pitching.”
