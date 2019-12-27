Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene shows his disappointment after an incompletion late in the fourth quarter in the Deacs’ 27-21 loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York on Friday.
Michael Noble Jr./Special to the News & Record
Wake Forest wide receiver Steve Claude (right) goes up for a pass during the second half of Friday’s Pinstripe Bowl.
NEW YORK — The film review of the Pinstripe Bowl is going to be a tough one to digest for Wake Forest’s offense.
Well, at least what they see from the second half will be.
The Deacons’ offense hummed along with three touchdowns in the first half before it was hemmed in by Michigan State in Friday’s 27-21 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
After Wake Forest (8-5) had 250 yards of offense in the first half, it finished with 351.
“It was just — we’re going to go back and look at the film and see what we’ve got to learn from in that game and take it on to the offseason, take it on as fuel,” quarterback Jamie Newman said.
“I thought we missed some throws. … We had opportunities to make plays. We'll go back and watch that film. We'll have a hard time sleeping for a couple of days. There were chances to win that game,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “I think as we became one-dimensional, we played from behind, they did a pretty good job rushing the passer.
“Credit to Michigan State, they're a good football team. Sometimes when you don't make plays, the opponent has something to do with it. I certainly want to give them their credit and their due.”
It’s the third time this season the Deacons have been held to less than 400 yards — the others being in losses to Virginia Tech and Clemson. But since the Clemson blowout, Wake Forest’s offense had piled up 618 yards against Duke and 572 against Syracuse.
Running into Michigan State (7-6), though, set the Deacons’ offense back to its mid-November woes.
“They made their adjustments. We came out strong, we had a few penalties that kind of set us back,” Kendall Hinton said. “… They’re a good team and we started off strong and we knew they were going to respond.
“And so, that’s what it came down to, responding after a while.”
Wake Forest’s offense went the entire second half unable to find a response.
Each of the first two second-half possessions stalled after gaining one first down. The longest drive was 10 plays, including two third-down conversions, but then was derailed by a 6-yard run by Cade Carney on third-and-14 and an incompletion on fourth down from Michigan State’s 38.
That was the last play from the Spartans’ side of the 50-yard line.
“We had 100 yards in the second half and I think that was on like six different drives. We got a first down and … we just stalled,” senior tight end Jack Freudenthal said. “We’d get in third-and-long and not be able to convert. We fell off schedule on all those drives.”
Newman threw all three of those first-half touchdowns — one each to Hinton, Donavon Greene and Jack Freudenthal — and ran for 87 yards, but completed 12 of 27 passes for 175 yards and was noticeably hobbled in the second half. He said he pulled his hamstring on the Deacons’ penultimate possession, and was ultimately injured and replaced by Sam Hartman on the final possession.
The game’s first drive couldn’t have gone any better if scripted, with Wake Forest pounding Carney into the line for 23 yards on the first three plays. The first time Newman threw the ball was the 29-yard touchdown to Hinton, perfectly lofted over the top.
A lull followed for the rest of the first quarter, but then the Deacons clicked into high gear with a couple of second-quarter scores — first capitalizing on a short field after Hinton’s 36-yard punt return, and then driving 80 yards, the last 44 coming on Freudenthal’s touchdown catch.
But curious end-of-half clock management from Wake Forest gave way to a second-half offensive performance that left a lot — ultimately, a win — on the table.
“The bottom line in the second half is we didn't make plays on offense, and they made the plays on defense,” Clawson said. “They did a good job of pressuring us. I thought their defensive line did a good job of rushing the passer. And we just didn't get open on the perimeter.
“We're not where we were at receiver to start the year. We had some guys in there that really haven't played all year. That's not ideal when you get to a 13th game.”
