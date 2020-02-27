Coach Dave Clawson spoke often last season of how important Wake Forest’s blend of veterans and younger football players was.
The Deacons have a similar breakdown, with nine fifth-year players approaching this season. But while the year-to-year comparison is similar, the offense-to-defense split — especially in regard to experience — is a wide one.
Wake Forest’s offense is young.
The three fifth-year players are tight end Brandon Chapman and offensive linemen Je’Vionte’ Nash and Taleni Suhren — and none of them have started a game at Wake Forest.
“So we’re going to be considerably younger on offense next year. We’re younger; I didn’t say we’re going to be worse,” Clawson said, his voice rising with the last several words.
Wake Forest’s offense has caused quite the deal of record-rewriting in the past three seasons, and it’s done so with experienced players.
Now the task for Clawson and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Warren Ruggiero is to get the players who have been backups or have only arrived in the past two years up to speed.
“As our offense evolves and it’s like, Day One is the first time those guys are doing it, live bullets and you certainly had a few mistakes here and there,” Ruggiero said Thursday morning. “Just the jump of doing the new stuff from Day One to Day Two was astronomical.”
The Deacons are two practices into their spring segment and everywhere on the field for the offense, the youth is obvious. Quarterback Sam Hartman was an early enrollee behind Kendall Hinton, Jamie Newman and Tayvon Bowers at this time two years ago; now he’s already the elder statesman along with redshirt freshmen Michael Kern and Leo Kelly and early enrollee Mitch Griffis.
“A lot of young guys. A lot of guys that you don’t know their full potential,” Hartman said. “You look at a guy like Donavon Greene who played four games last year and pretty much busted the top open of a lot of great programs, so I’m excited for him.”
Greene, the redshirt freshman from Mount Airy, had 13 catches in that four-game appetizer.
That’s tied for the second-most career catches of any player on the field this spring.
Redshirt junior slot receiver Jaquarii Roberson also has 13 in his career, while Chapman has 23 catches in the past two seasons.
Sage Surratt has 105 catches in the past two seasons and put up 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games last season — but he’s out for the spring while recovering from season-ending surgery.
That opens the door for redshirt sophomore A.T. Perry, redshirt freshman Nolan Groulx and early enrollee Jahmal Banks to gain experience this spring.
“All of those guys that haven’t played, that we need to get ready to play, are getting way more reps,” Ruggiero said. “And they’re getting all of these opportunities, we have this thing where we’re trying to get 25 guys ready on offense to play against ODU and we’re chasing that number right now.”
There’s also the task in front of offensive line coach Nick Tabacca, as the Deacons replace three multi-year starters Jake Benzinger, Nate Gilliam and Justin Herron. Graduate transfer Terrance Davis will help, but he won’t be ready until May.
“We’ve gotta get the young guys ready, there’s going to be some O-linemen that are going to need to step up like Spencer Clapp, C.J. Elmonus, obviously Je’Vionte’ and Taleni, they’ve got big roles to fill,” Chapman said. “With Justin Herron, Jake Benzinger, Nate Gilliam, I mean, we had some beefy boys up there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.