NEW YORK — The path to taking the next step as a football program is clear at Wake Forest.
It’s a program that’s proven it can churn out quality players in the ACC. Now the Deacons need the quantity to rise at a similar clip.
“We got really thin. That was a little bit the story of our season,” Coach Dave Clawson said shortly after Friday’s 27-21 loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl. “I think when we were a healthy football team, I think we could play with pretty much anybody in the country.
“As we thinned out here and got a lot of injuries — that's our next challenge as a program, is to develop the depth.”
Not that a reminder is necessary at this point, but here’s one anyway: Wake Forest was 7-1 and ranked 19th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. It was the first-ever appearance in the CFP rankings and everything was on the table at that point, however unlikely an ACC title seems in hindsight.
What followed was a 1-4 finish that saw the Deacons get worn down. A loss at Virginia Tech could be characterized by fatigue from first half to second half, and Clemson imposed its will early in that blowout.
But losses in the final two games to a Syracuse team that failed to reach a bowl and to a Michigan State team that had to squeeze past a Maryland team that was 3-9 just to make a bowl would seem unlikely — and that’s putting it mildly — to that Wake Forest team that started the season 7-1.
“So, number one, we can play more guys. And number two, that when we do lose players the caliber of a Nate Gilliam or Sage Surratt or a Scotty Washington or Nasir Greer or Justin Strnad, that we don't fall off as we have,” Clawson said. “That's our next step, our next challenge. We're attacking it. I have confidence we'll get there. We're not quite there now.”
The losses came with an avalanche of injuries to key players in the second half of the season — and Wake Forest didn’t have enough options behind those players to make up the difference.
Season-ending injuries in October to key defensive players Strnad and Luke Masterson served as a harbinger of things to come in a grueling November. That’s the month that saw Gilliam, Surratt, Washington, Greer, Rondell Bothroyd, Sulaiman Kamara, Kenneth Dicks III and DeAndre’ Delaney all suffer injuries — not to mention quarterback Jamie Newman’s knee injury that sidelined him at Syracuse.
But the injury situation isn’t like last season, Clawson said.
“Last year we had soft-tissue injuries, hamstrings, pulls. We didn't have that this year. We had freak things, whether it be a broken collarbone, or a torn biceps, a couple of ACLs,” Clawson said. “We'll certainly do a deep dive on it.
“But the injuries we suffered this year were much different. They were worse. But we did not have as many guys down this year.”
Wake Forest played three freshmen against Michigan State who had not played in a game this season — not even in home blowouts of Elon or N.C. State. They were defensive linemen Isaiah Chaney and Justin Williams and wide receiver Nolan Groulx. Another freshman, linebacker Zach Ranson, had played sparingly before he was thrust into some key situations against the Spartans.
“They’re going to have to play in this program eventually, they’re a part of our team and they’re here to contribute,” senior cornerback Essang Bassey said of the young players’ roles. “That’s good for them to get a chance to play early in their careers and hopefully they can take that experience going further in their careers.”
It sounds like the formula next season will involve playing more early in the season — whether they’re ready or not.
And that will fly in the face of an opening schedule that includes a home opener against an Appalachian State team coming off a 13-win season and a game against Notre Dame in Charlotte in the first month of the season.
“I think we’ve just got to figure out a way as a program to make a commitment to play more guys early in the year,” Clawson said. “I mean, we had guys that we had redshirted that hadn't played all year that were getting meaningful snaps. ... Those guys weren't even on our two deep six weeks ago. That happens. You've got to find a way to survive it and still win. We didn't do that.
“You look at why you didn't win games, why we didn't play well at the end of the year, that becomes an issue we have to figure out how to address so it doesn't happen again.”
