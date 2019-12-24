Of course Nate Gilliam doesn’t want to get sentimental and reflect on this final game for Wake Forest’s original Beef Boys.
At least, not yet.
“After the game it’ll hit me. I don’t want it to hit me now, I’ll be crying all week. Come on,” Gilliam said last week. “But Beef Boys, we’re a special group.”
Indeed, the Beef Boys have been a special group at Wake Forest — and that will continue to be the case because of the foundation established by players like the three whose days as Deacons are ending. Senior tackles Justin Herron and Jake Benzinger, and Gilliam, a guard, are the last three original members — which is to say, they’re the last ones who were at Wake Forest when the Beef Boys moniker was coined.
The mentality to go 1-0 each week is in play, as always, and in this case it serves to keep the Deacons — like these Beef Boys — from getting too far ahead of themselves and caught up in big-picture ideas.
“The standard has kind of been set for bowl games, that we’ve won our last three. But Coach (Dave) Clawson has made it pretty clear that we’re just trying to win one bowl game right now, which is the mentality every week,” Benzinger said.
And yet …
“But it’s … going to be our last college game ever, so we’re just trying to go out the right way and do whatever it takes to get that win,” Benzinger added.
Wake Forest’s offensive line will considerably different next season from how it’s looked for the past two. It will feature at least two first-time starters and probably three who have started fewer than 15 games in their careers — Zach Tom, Sean Maginn and Loic Ngassam Nya, all finishing up their redshirt sophomore seasons.
Conversely, when Herron starts at left tackle in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday, he’ll set the program record for starts with 51. On the other end of the line at right tackle, Benzinger will start his 40th game.
“It’s a great feeling, there are some really great players that have played here. And it’s an honor to be a record-holder here,” Herron said. “I didn’t even think I was going to be here for five years, I thought I was going to come in and play as a freshman. That’s what a freshman thinks.”
Instead, Herron is wrapping up his sixth season with the Deacons. A torn ACL in the 2018 season opener robbed him of playing his senior year with the Beef Boys he came to Wake Forest with — Ryan Anderson, Phil Haynes and Patrick Osterhage.
But it moved Herron into an athletic class with Benzinger and Gilliam, and he took the injury in stride — figuratively in not letting the injury ruin his demeanor and literally in recovering to earn third-team All-ACC honors this year.
“Honestly, it’s been a blessing,” Herron said. “I learned so much about myself being injured, I learned how to be a better teammate, a better player, a better captain, a better leader, so it’s been a hell of a ride but it’s been a lot of fun.”
In Clawson’s first three seasons, the Deacons allowed a combined 127 sacks. In three seasons since, that number drops to 73 sacks allowed.
The other statistic most-often attributed to offensive line success — rushing yardage — features a drastic improvement, too. In Clawson’s first three seasons, the Deacons averaged 98.3 rushing yards per game. In three seasons since, that number is 193.2 rushing yards per game.
“During those 3-9 seasons it was dark times, but what Coach Clawson always told us was trust the process and everything was going to be fine,” Herron said. “That’s what we had to do, we couldn’t really think about — couldn’t really focus on what was going to happen at the end of the season, all we could do is just take it one day at a time.”
There’s a dampening to this final ride for this trio of Beef Boys — or maybe not.
Gilliam suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale and won’t play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Just don’t tell Gilliam.
“Obviously I’m a competitive person, who isn’t in this game? But in my eyes I’m still trying to come back,” Gilliam said. “In my eyes, in my head, I’m not ruling it out. My brother, he tore his ACL, came back 41, 42 days later.
“So, nothing’s impossible.”
Gilliam doesn’t have a torn ACL — it’s a grade 2 MCL sprain and some bone bruising, he said. And the 6-5, 300-pounder knows the risks involved with making the injury worse and damaging his future.
“I think in general offensive linemen just have a special bond than other positions, and I’d do anything for these guys. It’s so cliché, but I mean it,” Gilliam said. “I would say just … I’ve never been with a group of guys that there were no barriers. As in, ‘Oh he’s older, he’s not going to talk to me.’
“I mean, down the line, freshmen to seniors, nothing — there’s no issue that we’re not going to be friends and brothers on the field. It’s good man, I’ve enjoyed it.”
They all have.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.