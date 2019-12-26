Michigan St Rutgers Football

Coach Mark Dantonio argues a call during Michigan State’s win against Rutgers last month.

... and since then the Deacons have attended a comedy show and spent Christmas morning visiting One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial, among other excursions.

Practices were slated to be held at Columbia University on Tuesday and Wednesday, with attractions related to the Pinstripe Bowl experience worked into the schedule.

And then as Friday’s 3:20 p.m. kickoff nears, the Deacons will enter full game-prep mode. In light of that, here are five more things to know about Michigan State as the game approaches.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments