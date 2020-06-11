Wake Forest isn’t interested in nor has it been approached about moving its September football game against Notre Dame away from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Athletics Director John Currie said.
“We’re all ahead on Charlotte, excited about the opportunity,” Currie said. “Candidly, the demand for tickets would far exceed what we can fill at BB&T Field, especially if we have to take — as we would assume now — some sort of social distancing parameters.
“We’ll continue to evaluate the situation and obviously be in communication with (Athletics Director) Jack Swarbrick and the Notre Dame department.”
According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Coach Brian Kelly told broadcaster Mike Tirico this week that Notre Dame is exploring moving games from NFL stadiums back to campuses.
Currie said Notre Dame has not approached Wake Forest about moving the game from Charlotte, slated for Sept. 26. Wake Forest is moving ahead with ticket sales for the game with an eye toward what restrictions Gov. Roy Cooper could have on large gatherings by late-September.
“We are in communication with Danny Morrison of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. … They’ll be handling the communication with the Panthers regarding the stadium,” Currie said. “Certainly we will always be very respectful of the guidance and the laws of the state of North Carolina and we have a number of different scenarios that we model for BB&T Field, for Spry Soccer Stadium and certainly we’ll do that for the game in Bank of America Stadium.
“Obviously with a stadium like Bank of America Stadium, you’ve got a lot more room to spread people out if you need to.”
BB&T Field has a capacity of 31,500; Bank of America has 75,525 seats, according to the Panthers’ website.
“This is obviously the time of year that you really start accelerating for a single game like that,” Currie said. “We’ve got some neat promotional things, some t-shirts either for people that buy tickets by June 30. You know, our season tickets have gone very strong for home games, as well.
“Absolutely the COVID … has had an impact on people making decisions and deciding whether they’re going to be comfortable in crowds and stuff like that, but we’re still looking forward to a great game.”
The Irish are slated to play four games in NFL stadiums this season: against Wake Forest in Charlotte, against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field, and against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The game against Wisconsin is the only one that’s designated as a Notre Dame home game. Pittsburgh plays all of its home games at the home of the Steelers and doesn’t have an on-campus stadium, while the Georgia Tech game is slated to be played at the Falcons’ new stadium rather than at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said through a Q&A on the team’s website that he expects the game to be played at the Packers’ famed venue.
“There was a report last week that erroneously stated that the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game this year would be played in South Bend rather than Lambeau Field. We have talked to representatives from both Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and they’ve confirmed that they are still planning to play the game at Lambeau Field,” Murphy wrote via the team’s website.
Notre Dame’s “Week Zero” opener against Navy was set to be played in Dublin, Ireland. But the schools announced last week that the game will be played in Annapolis, Md., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and that it will be played on college football’s traditional opening weekend on either Sept. 5 or 6.
