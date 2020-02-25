Before a snap for Wake Forest’s defense, middle linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. can look to one side and see fifth-year senior linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams, and then look to the other side and see fifth-year rover Traveon Redd.
Smenda can turn around and see fifth-year safety Luke Masterson; he can look in front of him and see fifth-year defensive end Boogie Basham and fifth-year defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara.
Everywhere Smenda looks is evidence that what has been the youthful part of Wake Forest’s roster has become the most-experienced.
“I definitely feel it around me. You look around and you see Boogie, you see Quez, you see Luke Masterson, it’s kinda crazy,” said Smenda, a rising junior linebacker who started every game last season. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and I feel like it just fuels everybody to know we have an even better team.”
This is an older, mature, experienced defense for Wake Forest, particularly in its front-7. In the past two seasons, freshmen have been needed at virtually every position other than cornerback and Basham's defensive end spot.
Now having experience all over should alleviate some of the pressure on a secondary that’s replacing two three-year starters at cornerback.
“I think for years there, we had a lot of turnover on defense and it always seemed that after those initial years, the defense was young and the offense was old,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “And now this is the year it kind of flips back a little bit.”
The Deacons’ offense last season featured senior starters at running back, tight end, two of the three receiver spots and three of the five offensive line spots.
But the ebb and flow of a college football roster means the Deacons’ defense is now the seasoned unit.
Seven of Wake Forest's top nine tacklers are returning — Smenda led the Deacons with 81, and Williams had 73 despite only taking over a starter after Justin Strnad's injury in the last game of October. Of Wake Forest's 31 sacks, only Strnad and his two aren't returning.
There are nine fifth-year players on the Deacons’ roster; six of them are defenders. Neither of the three offensive players (Brandon Chapman, Je’Vionte’ Nash and Taleni Suhren) have combined for zero starts; of the six defensive players (Williams, Redd, Masterson, Basham, Kamara and Keegan Good), five of them started at least six games last season.
“Especially the one- and two-deep, is all either redshirt sophomores, juniors or seniors,” Basham said. “So we all kinda emphasize on, if you don’t know the playbook, then that’s a problem because it’s been here for almost three years now.
“Last year, we had a lot of guys who came in and weren’t ready. But I feel like those guys have put the work in this past offseason to learn the playbook, get stronger, faster.”
In Tuesday’s first spring practice, the defense fit Smenda’s description of flying around. Safeties Coby Davis and A.J. Williams both had interceptions, with Williams returning his for a touchdown, and the defense recorded a third takeaway on a fumble recovery.
“We’re the older guys, me, Boogie, Ja’Cquez, Luke. We talked about, our thing for the team this year is, ‘set the standard,’” Kamara said. “And for us, it’s to lead the younger guys and to show them the best way to do things on the field, try to teach them the defense as much as we can.
“So for us, it’s really big. We’ve been here for what, five years now? We should know the defense, we should know the ins and outs of the program.”
The defense also only stands to gain more experience as players become healthy later this spring and in the summer. Old Dominion transfer Miles Fox has returned after missing last season, but won’t practice until fall camp. Junior safety Nasir Greer and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd will both hold key roles when they return.
“Defensively, I expect us to be a lot better,” Clawson said. “On paper, we lost three seniors. … Now, you really have nine guys with extensive starting experience coming back.”
