More than anything else — you know, the 17 turnovers and Duke shooting 62.5% in the first half, for starters — that was the frustrating part of the 90-59 debacle.
And it should be the first thing addressed with the Deacons’ next game, which comes Tuesday night against Virginia Tech.
“We didn’t come to compete for the whole 40 minutes, and that’s frustrating,” senior guard Torry Johnson said Saturday night. “But we have a game Tuesday, so we have to get back to practice and try to execute the game plan to be prepared for that.”
Five things to watch in the Virginia Tech game at Joel Coliseum:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.