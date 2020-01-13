Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball

Wake Forest guard Torry Johnson celebrates during a game against N.C. A&T earlier this season. 

More than anything else — you know, the 17 turnovers and Duke shooting 62.5% in the first half, for starters — that was the frustrating part of the 90-59 debacle.

And it should be the first thing addressed with the Deacons’ next game, which comes Tuesday night against Virginia Tech.

“We didn’t come to compete for the whole 40 minutes, and that’s frustrating,” senior guard Torry Johnson said Saturday night. “But we have a game Tuesday, so we have to get back to practice and try to execute the game plan to be prepared for that.”

Five things to watch in the Virginia Tech game at Joel Coliseum:

