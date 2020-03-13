Wake Forest’s baseball team got on a bus in South Carolina on Thursday morning with plans to practice in the afternoon ahead of this weekend’s three-game series against Clemson.
By the time it got back to Winston-Salem, the Deacons knew that series wouldn’t be happening and its season — along with every other team’s — hung in the balance.
“We went from thinking we were going to play Clemson this weekend to thinking we might be off till the end of the month to then thinking our season is over,” Coach Tom Walter said. “It was crazy how fast it moved.”
The dominoes fell Thursday — the ACC canceled its men’s basketball tournament, and then suspended spring sports, and then the NCAA canceled its spring championships, all in the interest of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Walter doesn’t see it as a foregone conclusion that the season won’t be resumed; but for now, the Deacons have been encouraged to go home — as have all other Wake Forest student-athletes.
“At this point, it’s just a lot of speculation,” Walter said. “I know there’s a lot of programs that are keeping their kids on campus, and continuing to practice and they’re actually inter-squading this weekend and opening up to fans and scouts.
“Clearly, we’re not one of those.”
Wake Forest was 9-8 and lost two of three in the first of 10 scheduled ACC series last weekend against Louisville. The Deacons lost 10-4 at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, and were returning Thursday morning.
By Friday morning, Walter was advising the Deacons to go home.
“We met with the kids this morning, the coaches this morning at 11, and basically I told them to all go home,” Walter said Friday. “And that on the slim chance that we restarted the season, they would be welcome to come back if they wanted to.”
It means a three-year absence from the NCAA tournament — though this one obviously comes with an asterisk.
The hypothetical of this season isn’t likely to be extinguished anytime soon, if at all.
“I know we haven’t played to our potential yet, but I have no doubt we would have been a really good team at the end of the year and a tough out in the NCAA postseason,” Walter said. “I would’ve loved to be in the postseason with this team because I think we could’ve taken a deep run. …
“But that’s just an extra — it would have been disappointing either way, but that adds an extra level of disappointment because we just felt like this team was ready to do some really great things this year.”
And who knows what it means for Wake Forest’s draft-eligible players – the Deacons have nine draft-eligible juniors and one sophomore who hold key roles. Major League Baseball’s amateur draft is slated for June 10-12.
Walter said he figures there will be pre-draft competitions held by Major League Baseball teams, and that the abbreviated seasons won’t hamper draft profiles too much.
“The scouts already have a long history with most of our guys, between last season and their Cape Cod League season and the scout day we had this fall, the scouts know who our guys are,” Walter said. “They’ve already made up their mind, for the most part.
“I do believe there are a couple of guys that got off to slow starts that, playing more games would’ve certainly helped, but I don’t think it’s going to be a deal-breaker for anybody. The reality is the kids they’re competing against for those draft spots are in the same boat that they are, even the high school kids are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.