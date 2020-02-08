SYRACUSE, N.Y — For a moment, it appeared Wake Forest would have a chance to force overtime at the Carrier Dome as Ismael Massoud knocked down the biggest shot of the night.
That glimpse of hope was short-lived when Syracuse guard Brycen Goodine scored the game winning layup with 1.5 seconds left to hand the Deacons a 75-73 loss.
Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10) found itself into a 16-point hole early in the second half, allowing Syracuse to score nine points coming out of the break. The Deacons rallied back by attacking the Orange’s 2-3 zone defense by getting scores from the low post and converting on corner 3s.
“We fought back. It was cool, but we need to win,” said junior forward Oliver Sarr of the Deacons, who scored a team-high 15 points. “There’s always something positive in losing, but when you keep losing like that, it becomes frustrating.”
After the game, Wake Forest coach Danny Manning praised his team’s efforts for showing enough resilience for a comeback; but he said he wasn’t particularly happy about the Deacons’ 15 turnovers.
“Coach Boeheim has been playing this zone for a very long time and has been successful. And we missed some opportunities in the first half,” Manning said. “In the second half we did a much better job of getting into their pockets.”
The Deacons received a well-balanced scoring effort from nine different players. Junior guard Chaundee Brown added 14 points, while Brandon Childress, Torry Johnson and Andrien White chipped in nine points apiece.
Syracuse (14-9, 7-5) was led by sophomore forward Buddy Boeheim, who scored a game-high 23 points. Senior forward Elijah Howard added 20.
Wake Forest now trails 9-1 in the series history.
Wake Forest will attempt to rebound on Tuesday and end its two-game skid when it returns home to host North Carolina, which lost a tough one itself on Saturday.
SYRACUSE 75, WAKE FOREST 73
FG FT Reb
WAKE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Oguama 13 0-1 2-4 1-1 0 3 2
Sarr 32 4-10 7-8 5-9 1 5 15
Childress 37 2-8 4-4 1-6 2 2 9
Johnson 32 4-7 1-1 0-3 3 3 9
White 21 3-10 1-2 0-2 0 4 9
Brown 28 6-13 2-4 2-8 1 1 14
Neath 15 2-3 2-2 1-5 5 3 7
Mucius 12 0-4 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Massoud 10 2-5 2-2 0-2 2 1 8
Totals 200 23-61 21-27 11-37 15 23 73
Percentages: FG .377, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Massoud 2-5, White 2-9, Neath 1-1, Childress 1-5, Mucius 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Massoud, Oguama, Sarr). Turnovers: 15 (White 4, Massoud 3, Brown 2, Childress 2, Sarr 2, Johnson, Neath). Steals: 6 (Childress 3, Brown 2, Sarr). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Dolezaj 34 1-7 5-6 2-7 4 5 7
Hughes 40 4-11 11-13 1-8 3 0 20
Sidibe 15 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 5 2
Boeheim 40 9-18 0-1 0-0 1 2 23
Girard 38 3-12 0-0 0-4 3 0 7
Guerrier 15 3-4 7-8 3-3 0 5 13
Edwards 10 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 2 1
Goodine 6 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Washington 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-56 24-30 7-28 11 20 75
Percentages: FG .393, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Boeheim 5-9, Hughes 1-4, Girard 1-6, Goodine 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Hughes 4, Guerrier 2, Sidibe 2, Dolezaj). Turnovers: 11 (Hughes 4, Dolezaj 3, Girard 3, Guerrier).S teals: 8 (Boeheim 4, Edwards 2, Girard, Hughes). Technical Fouls: Dolezaj, 5:42 second.
Wake Forest 30 43 — 73
Syracuse 38 37 — 75
A—21,824 (35,446).
