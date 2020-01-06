It won’t have an impact on the next season, but Wake Forest’s football team picked up some good news Monday on its quarterback situation.
The Deacons received a verbal commitment from Santino Marucci, a class of 2021 quarterback from Jupiter, Fla. The 6-1, 190-pounder becomes the first quarterback commit for Wake Forest in about 18 months and is the second commitment of the 2021 class, joining kicker Matthew Dennis of Charlotte.
Marucci, according to 247sports.com, had offers from Appalachian State, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Nebraska, among others. He attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla., and according to maxpreps.com, completed 119 of 229 passes (52%) for 1,951 yards and 21 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions, in 12 games in the 2019 season. He also rushed for 445 yards and 11 touchdowns on 110 carries.
Marucci’s father, Jason Marucci, was a fullback at Miami from 1990 to '92. He had 234 rushing yards and one touchdown in his career.
It’s an unusual time for Wake Forest to notch a quarterback commitment, at least judging by the last three classes, which account for the only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster entering the 2020 season.
• Sam Hartman, the presumptive starter next season, committed to Wake Forest on July 7, 2016, as a member of the 2018 class.
• Michael Kern committed to Wake Forest on June 23, 2018, as a member of the 2019 class — only after the decommitment of Brendon Clark, who committed in the summer of 2017.
• Mitch Griffis committed to Wake Forest two days after Kern, on June 25, as a member of the 2020 class. He’ll enroll this month.
Marucci isn’t the only commitment of the day for Wake Forest — Justice Ellison of Oakton, Va., committed to Wake Forest as a class of 2020 player.
Ellison is from Flint Hill School, the same school as current Deacons safety Trey Rucker. The 5-10, 190-pound Ellison projects as a receiver and had offers from 12 other schools, per 247Sports, but only five of those are FBS programs (Army, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Massachusetts and Old Dominion).
Given his size, it figures Ellison will enter Wake Forest as a slot receiver — a position at which the Deacons will be trying to replace Kendall Hinton, who had 1,001 yards. Current slot receivers on the roster are Jaquarii Roberson, Isaiah Isaac and Taylor Morin, while Nolan Groulx could move there in the spring. Incoming signee Ke'Shawn Williams of Philadelphia also has the size and skillset of a slot receiver in Wake Forest's offense.
