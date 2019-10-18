WFUFB

Wake Forest sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, left, prepares to pass against Louisville. 

Wake Forest will be back at BB&T Field on Saturday for another home game. The Deacons (5-1, 1-1 ACC) kick off against the Florida State Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. 

The Deacons are coming off their first loss of the season; Louisville won 62-59 to snap Wake Forest's eight-game winning streak, which dated back to November 2018.

The Seminoles have won the past seven games in this series.

Here are some notable items coming into Saturday night’s game:

