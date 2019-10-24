ACCWakePrac (copy)

The 2018-19 season ended for Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr when he sustained an ankle injury during practice following the Deacons' win Feb. 19 against Notre Dame.

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team held its annual media day Wednesday morning, during which players and Coach Danny Manning discussed the upcoming season.

Here are a few noteworthy items:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments