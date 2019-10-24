Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team held its annual media day Wednesday morning, during which players and Coach Danny Manning discussed the upcoming season.
Here are a few noteworthy items:
Using frustration as inspiration
Olivier Sarr played his best game of the 2018-19 season in Wake Forest’s 75-68 win Feb. 19 at Notre Dame. That night, he scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds, plus he had a block in the final minutes when the Deacons were up two.
The 7-foot forward from France just didn’t know that it would be his last game of his sophomore season.
In a practice after that game, Sarr landed on a teammate’s foot and sustained an ankle injury. Originally thought to be a sprain, it was later discovered to be a bone bruise; he missed the Deacons’ final six games.
“I’m getting ready to play the next game and every week it was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,’” Sarr said. “So towards the end, starting to realize that … the last game was in a week, and then five days, and then two days, it was like, ‘All right, I’m going to get ready for next season and just make sure that it won’t happen again.’”
The injury came at the end of a practice and Sarr said he had never had anything like that happen to him in his basketball career. He has since channeled the frustration of his season’s abrupt end into his offseason workouts.
“I mean, at the end of the day it was frustrating, whether I had that game or not. Of course, we were starting to see improvement,” Sarr said. “But I carried that onto my preseason workouts and that mentality in practice … and I hope that it will take over for the season.”
One of the key storylines a year ago at this time was Sarr’s added weight, from playing his freshman season at about 200 pounds and entering last season at 235.
There was another gain over the summer for Sarr, up to 258, but that wasn’t sustainable.
“It’s just finding a good balance. So for me, being 258 was just too much,” Sarr said. “And I just lost it, like that. I didn’t do anything, just like practicing and working out and stuff like that.”
Which means he didn’t have to cut out his favorite American cuisine — Chipotle.
Lighting a fire
Whether the addition of associate head coach Rex Walters results in better defense from the Deacons will have to play out in games, but the Deacons are adamant that he’s already made quite a loud impression.
“Coach Rex definitely brings that fire that we need,” sophomore Isaiah Mucius said. “He lights a fire on our behinds every single practice and makes sure that we’re not — if we mess up, we’re going to hear it. And it’s great, we definitely need that at times.”
Walters joined the staff in May after spending the previous season at Nevada, before which he spent two seasons in the Detroit Pistons organization (one as head coach of the G-League affiliate, the other as a Pistons assistant).
Walters isn’t strictly a defensive coach, but it seems that’s where the majority of his influence is.
“He’s made a big difference. He always emphasizes getting back. Like, nine times out of 10 when he’s yelling, he’s talking about that. Which is something that we need to do, we need to get back,” sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr. said.
“Every day we’ll hear it … stay in the gaps, hot hands, everything,” sophomore Michael Wynn said. “That’s one thing that I can say allowed me to take a step for defense is Coach Rex, even over the summer working on defense, one-on-one and stuff … he’s a big defense guy.”
Sunday scrimmage
Details on Sunday’s closed-door scrimmage at Winthrop varied depending on which players were asked.
“It went well, we won, got a lot of things to work on,” junior guard Chaundee Brown said. “But you know, I feel like we set a standard, came out strong. A lot of guys did some good things, a lot of guys did some things we’ve gotta brush up on.”
The Deacons’ main area to clean up, Brown said, was defensive rebounding. Manning said Wake Forest’s offensive timing needs work, while transfer Andrien White said the Deacons could improve across the board.
“It went pretty well. We did a lot of good things, and I think as a whole team we were kind of proud of ourselves going out the first time, playing against somebody else,” Mucius said. “Obviously first scrimmage, you’re going to make some mistakes.
“And we’re going to obviously going to go and come back into the gym and fix those. But I think as a team we played hard, the energy level was pretty high and I think we’re just ready to get after it again.”
Getting into shape
Freshman forward Tariq Ingraham was listed at 6-9, 230 on his recruiting profile page on 247sports.com. One of those measurements was accurate.
Ingraham weighed in at 283 when he enrolled at Wake Forest in June and is already down to 260.
“When I first came here, I wasn’t making lines and sprints and stuff. After I got a few pounds down, started coming in first in sprints sometimes, even,” Ingraham said. “I know my conditioning got a lot better, running up and down the court got a lot easier for me.”
Ingraham wants to keep shedding pounds so that he’s in the 250-255 range — he hasn’t been that low since he was 6-6 or 6-7, he said.
