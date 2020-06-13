Two members of Wake Forest’s 2006 ACC champion football team and a longtime women’s golf coach highlight the school’s six-person hall of fame class, which has been announced in the past week.
Quarterback Riley Skinner and kicker Sam Swank, along with Dianne Dailey, who coached the women’s golf team from 1988-2018, will be inducted into the school’s hall of fame. They’ll be joined by track and field standout Michael Bingham, men’s soccer goalkeeper William Hesmer and diver Drew Taylor.
Skinner was a four-year starter and a redshirt freshman in 2006, when Wake Forest won the ACC title. He’s the Deacons’ career leader in most passing categories — touchdowns, yards, completions, completion percentage and passing efficiency.
Swank accounted for all of the Deacons’ points in their 9-6 win against Georgia Tech in the ACC championship game in 2006, including the game-winning kick from 22 yards with 2:55 left. Swank finished his career as the Deacons’ all-time leading scorer, with 337 points, and holds the school records for field goals (71) and PATs (124).
“They were both part of teams that won a lot of games but I think the biggest thing was they were great team guys,” said Jim Grobe, the Deacons coach from 2001-13. “They were more about the success of the team then they were about individual success.
“You love to see those kind of guys going into the Wake Forest hall of fame because they were selfless guys.”
Dailey was Wake Forest’s women’s golf coach for 30 seasons, totaling 30 team titles, 38 individual champions, four ACC championships, 26 NCAA regional berths and 15 appearances in the NCAA championship.
Bingham was a four-time individual ACC champion and four-time ACC champion in relay races. His 1,600-meter relay team in the 2008 Olympics finished fourth, but was later awarded third amid revelations of the Russian doping scandal.
Hesmer is one of six student-athletes in Wake Forest history to be named both an All-American and an academic All-American. He was a three-time All-ACC selection and had a record of 37-12-6 as a goalkeeper from 2000-03.
Taylor won five of the six ACC diving championships he competed for between 1964-66 — he wasn’t eligible to compete as a freshman. He was the only Deacon swimmer or diver to ever win an ACC championship. Taylor is the Heritage inductee — a subcommittee of the hall of fame selection committee reviews the accomplishments of former Deacons who competed 40 years or longer ago.
Those six are set to be inducted into the school’s hall of fame at a date that’s yet to be determined.
Wake Forest announced the inductees one-by-one this week in social media posts.
Two other former Deacons have been named to the Hall of Fame but have not yet been inducted because they haven’t attended the ceremony yet. They are Chris Paul, who was inducted in 2017, and Aaron Curry, who was inducted last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.