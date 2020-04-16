It’s not hard to figure out why Wake Forest men’s soccer program is one of the best in the country. It starts with recruiting.
Coach Bobby Muuss, who has been the ACC coach of the year in four of his five seasons, has consistently recruited a top 5 class, and this next class is another good one.
"It's a versatile group with high-level experience, which will help us all over the field,” Muuss said earlier this month. “I especially want to thank my associate head coaches, Steve Armas and Dane Brenner, for their hard work on the road to help put this impressive class together."
The Deacons landed nine players for this fall as this class is ranked fourth in the country by TopDrawerSoccer. Every one of Muuss’ recruiting classes at Wake Forest has been ranked in the top 10 by TopDrawerSoccer.
It’s no secret that Muuss loves to build a strong defense to go along with is free-flowing passing game on offense. The Deacons signed five defenders to add more depth to an already-experienced back line.
To combat against the more physical teams the Deacons signed 6-foot-3 defender Garrison Tubbs of Brunswick, Ga. Tubbs, who weighs 175 pounds, will be the Deacons’ tallest defender.
Other defenders signed were Jahlane Forbes, who is 6-feet and is from Clermont, Florida along with Prince Amponsah of the Bronx, New York, Christian Escribano of Frisco, Texas and Hosei Kijima, who is from Yokohama, Japan. Kijima enrolled at Wake Forest in January and was able to go through a few training sessions in spring practice before the CONVID-19 pandemic closed everything.
“With him joining us this spring, we're already seeing glimpses of how he can help us moving forward,” Muuss said about Kijima, who played in the three spring matches before the pandemic arrived. “We’ve had guys enroll early before and that really does give them an edge once we get to the fall.”
The Deacons also signed three midfielders in Colon Thomas (Canton, Ga.), Chase Oliver (Kennesaw, Ga.) and Oscar Sears (Stockholm, Sweden).
The lone forward who signed was Thomas Raimbault, who is from Wellington, New Zealand.
“He is always near the top of the goal-scoring leaders in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and was a key addition to this class,” Muuss said. “Thomas is another player with some international experience as he has had call-ups with varying levels of the New Zealand Youth National Team system.”
Thanks to his stellar recruiting classes since his arrival at Wake Forest the Deacons are 89-16-9 and have been to two College Cups in five seasons. The 89 wins are the most of any program in the country over the last five seasons.
Last season the Deacons went 16-5-2 and lost to Virginia 2-1 in the semifinals of the College Cup in Cary.
In his first five seasons the Deacons have sent 17 players to the MLS with 11 draft picks and six homegrown signees.
“We wanted to bring in depth to the back line and I think we did that,” Muuss said. “We’ve got guys coming to the midfield who are very versatile, and we like that but overall I think we addressed some things we needed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.