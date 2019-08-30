Fourth-ranked Wake Forest opened its season with a 2-1 win over 15th-ranked Central Florida in front of 1,500 at Spry Stadium on Friday night.
Bruno Lapa scored in the 58th minute to give the Deacons a 1-0 lead which stood up at halftime.
Kyle Holcomb scored in the 67th minute with an assist going to Michael DeShields to make it 2-0.
Central Florida cut the margin to 2-1 in the final minute with a goal from Gianluca Arcangeli.
The Deacons were without Coach Bobby Muuss, who was serving a one-game suspension after his red card in last year’s loss to Akron in the NCAA Tournament. Associate head coaches Dane Brenner and Steve Armas ran the team in Muuss’ absence.
Goalie Andrew Pannenberg made one save to pick up the win for the Deacons.
The Deacons will be back in action on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Spry Stadium against Creighton.
