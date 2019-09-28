Aristotle Zarris scored on a penalty kick in overtime and seventh-ranked Wake Forest beat visiting fourth-ranked Clemson 3-2 in front of more than 4,000 fans at Spry Stadium on Saturday night.
The Deacons (8-1, 3-0 ACC) had tied the game in the 85th minute when Justin McMaster scored with assists going to Machop Chol. The Tigers (8-1, 2-1) scored in the 42nd minute with a goal from Kimani Smith for a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Chol scored with an assist from McMaster in the 50th minute to tie the game at 1. The Tigers made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute Oskar Agren scored on a rebound against goalie Andrew Pannenberg on a corner kick. Pannenberg made five saves to earn the win for the Deacons.
“This was one of the proudest moments I’ve had with this group because of the character they showed in this one,” Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said. “I thought we were a different team in the second half and we knew if we could contain them we could be right there. Clemson is a good team out there and they are as a good as a team as I’ve seen in my five years here.”
The Deacons will play at Boston College on Friday in another key ACC game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.