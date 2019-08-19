There’s something familiar around the Wake Forest men’s soccer program as it begins practice in preparation of for another season.
The Deacons and Coach Bobby Muuss opened practice last week with morning workouts and then more practices in the evenings. It’s a formula Muuss, who will begin his fifth season, has stuck to and his veteran players are used to the two-a-days.
There’s no questioning how consistent and good the Deacons have been in Muuss’ four previous seasons. As the Deacons gear up for another season they are ranked fourth in one preseason poll, thanks to an experienced team that went 18-3 last season.
Muuss, who is 73-11-7 with two ACC championships and four straight Atlantic Division titles, doesn’t have a singular answer as to why the Deacons have had the most victories of any program over the last four seasons.
“I don’t know, maybe after a player is done here they can tell you better what the secret formula might be,” said Muuss, who has been the ACC coach of the year in all four of his seasons with the Deacons. “I guess it’s just more of trying to hold the guys accountable from our best players down the line. It today’s society and really in any sport the really good players are maybe given a break, but I think we hold everybody to the same standards.”
The Deacons, who did lose four starters from last season, should be stacked again at every position and if practices are any indication players know that to get on the field for Muuss you have to perform on daily basis.
“We know you may have off days but we can’t have back to back off days or even three bad days in a row or you may lose your position to another player,” Muuss said.
The Deacons have been to one College Cup since Muuss took over losing in the national championship game to Stanford on penalty kicks in 2016.
Muuss and his staff go out of their way to create consistency with his program.
“I just think attention to detail as a staff is big with us, but over time you don’t take a day for granted and want to get better every day,” Muuss said. “And if you win 3-0 it’s not good enough because you want to do better and if a player does that over four years they will get better and our team will be successful.”
Despite key losses after every season the younger players become better and play bigger roles that next season, and that creates that consistency.
One of those key players last season was Bruno Lapa, an attacker who came into his own during his third season in the program. He’ll be a key senior and is confident about the direction of the Deacons.
“I think every year when the fall is over the seniors leave and some guys leave early, but we question ourselves and then in the spring we work hard to get better and that carries over into the summer,” Lapa said. “Then we start playing together (in the fall) and we always feel like we can do something special.”
Muuss doesn’t mind reflecting on the past, but he doesn’t allow his team to look back.
“We always embrace the challenge of doing better than the year before,” Lapa said.
The Deacons lost key defensive players to graduation in Sammy Raben, Logan Gdula and midfielder Brad Dunwell. A key loss on offense was Omir Fernandez, who left after his sophomore season to go to pro soccer and was their leading scorer.
“I think the coaching staff does a good job of making sure we don’t relax on what we’ve done in the past,” Lapa said. “We take care of details, and this fall he has already told us we haven’t won anything yet so there’s nothing to brag about it. The past is the past so it’s our team to take ownership of roles and evolve as players and leaders.”
Leading the defense will be redshirt junior Michael DeShields, who says a key to their success is how the older players teach the newcomers about what it takes to play at a high level.
“I think it is practice and a lot of the same things every year,” DeShields said. “We teach the new guys how to play like we want to play at Wake Forest and that culture that we have has brought it to a point where we are successful. It comes with a lot of hard work but just the way we play makes us successful.”
One of the newcomers, freshman Calvin Harris has stood out in some of the early practices as an attacker.
Muuss says one of the things Harris must learn is to also defend, something that is a big part of their game plan.
“Calvin’s a good player and he wants to learn,” Muuss said. “He’s in tune right now as we get him acclimated more to the defensive aspect of what we do. He wants to get better and push the level of his game and like I tell all of our attacking players any of them can score but if they want to make a living one day in this game you have to be good at multiple things and if you can play on both sides of the ball you can be special.”
The Deacons, who beat Furman 2-1 on their first preseason game on Sunday night, will play their final exhibition game on Saturday at home against Army at 8 p.m. before their season-opener on Aug. 30 against Central Florida at Spry Stadium at 6 p.m.
Muuss could only shake his head when the preseason poll question came up.
“We’ve talked for four years about the (preseason ranking) and I haven’t cared at all about that,” Muuss said. “I think it’s more of a testament to what we did last year more than anything. We lost a lot of key guys and I tell anybody who listens we lost three seniors who won more games than anybody else did in the entire country over their four years. And they not only won a lot of games three of them were in the defensive portion of the field and they are all in professional soccer.”
Muuss said building depth will be key as practices continue.
“We are going to lose guys from up front as well and Omir (Fernandez) we are going to miss but he has gone on and will do great things in the pros, but the experience we lose in Brad (Dunwell), Sammy (Raben) and Logan (Gdula) will hurt.”
Muuss says the big focus will be about getting better each day.
“We haven’t really approached that first game yet, so we just want to get better as we go on,” he said. “A lot of guys will be out there in different rotations and everybody is working hard. We had 22 or 23 guys who were here all summer and that will help.”