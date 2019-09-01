Wake Forest got a goal from freshman Calvin Harris in the 76th minute to beat Creighton 1-0 in front of 2,000 at Spry Stadium on Sunday night.
Machop Chol dug out a ball deep near the goal line on the right side and shoveled a crossing pass onto the foot of Harris who put the shot past goalie Paul Kruse.
The Deacons improved to 2-0 on the season while the Blue Jays fell to 0-1-1. The Blue Jays were coming off a 2-2 tie against sixth-ranked North Carolina on Friday night in Chapel Hill.
Goalie Andrew Pannenberg earned the shutout and was not credited with a save. The Blue Jays had just five shots on goal and the Deacons had 13 as they controlled play most of the way.
The Deacons also welcomed back Coach Bobby Muuss, who was suspended for their 2-1 win over Central Florida because of a red card he got in last season’s 1-0 loss to Akron in the NCAA Tournament.
The Deacons will play Dartmouth on Friday at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m.
The Wake Forest women also won as it scored three second-half goals on the road in a 3-0 win over Charlotte on Sunday night.
Madison Hammond scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute and Abby McNamara scored on unassisted goal in the 61st minute for a 2-0 lead.
The Deacons added to their lead when Giovanna DeMarco scored with an assist going to Lauren Tangney.
Goalies Meghan Kennedy and Mac Carmichael combined on the shutout.
The Deacons improved to 4-0 overall and the 49ers fell to 2-1.
The Deacons will play Thursday at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m. against VCU.
