Justin Strnad will miss the rest of the regular season and would be unlikely to play in a bowl game after undergoing surgery Tuesday morning, first confirmed with an anonymous source and later announced by Wake Forest's football program.
Strnad, a redshirt senior linebacker, sustained a torn bicep tendon in his right arm Saturday night during Wake Forest’s 22-20 victory against Florida State.
The surgery, which was successful, requires a 4-6-week healing process, after which rehabilitation can begin. Full recovery from the injury typically takes 3-4 months. The source left open the possibility that Strnad could return for a bowl game, obviously with a rehab process that would be ahead of schedule.
"We are disappointed for Justin," Coach Dave Clawson said through a news release. "Justin was one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years. He's been an outstanding player, a great leader, and did everything right in our program. He will still be a valuable part of our program moving forward."
The injury occurred during the third quarter of Saturday night’s game, which was a matchup against Strnad’s childhood team. The Palm Harbor, Fla., native attempted to tackle running back Cam Akers and both players spun, with Strnad’s right arm getting hung up on Akers as he keeps moving forward.
Strnad, the Deacons' leading tackler, exited the game and was taken back to the locker room. He later returned to the sideline with his right arm wrapped in tape so that he couldn’t extend or straighten it. He had seven tackles in the game, pushing his team-leading total to 69 this season.
After the game, Clawson said the team would “have to wait and see,” but that Strnad was going to have an MRI and that “we’re very concerned.”
Strnad’s clip of 9.9 tackles per game ranks third in the ACC. He has 5½ tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two sacks and one interception, which was the game-clinching play of the Deacons’ 38-35 win against Utah State in the season opener.
Between the final seven games of last season and the first seven games this season, Strnad racked up 140 tackles, 11½ tackles for loss, two sacks, eight pass break-ups, one interception and one fumble forced.
Strnad participated in commencement exercises in May and is set to finish his degree in communication in December.
In Strnad’s absence Saturday night, redshirt junior linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams and redshirt sophomore linebacker Chase Monroe seemed to take elevated roles. Williams finished with nine tackles and forced a fumble shortly after Strnad’s injury, while Monroe had a first-half interception (Strnad was still in the game at that point).
It's the second significant injury dealt to the Deacons' defense in as many weeks. Redshirt junior Luke Masterson sustained a season-ending shoulder injury Oct. 12 against Louisville.
