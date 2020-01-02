Wake Forest logo 2016
Wake Forest's football team didn't win its Pinstripe Bowl game against Michigan State, but the Deacons and Spartans led the way in national TV viewership among games involving North Carolina programs.

The ratings and viewership for those games, according to SportsMediaWatch.com:

Wake Forest: Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State, Dec. 27 (ESPN) – 2.3 rating, 3.8 million viewers.

North Carolina: Military Bowl, Temple, Dec. 27 (ESPN) – 1.3 rating, 2.07 million viewers.

A&T: Celebration Bowl, Alcorn State, Dec. 21 (ABC) – 1.2 rating, 1.81 million viewers.

Appalachian State: New Orleans Bowl, Ala.-Birmingham, Dec. 21 (ESPN): 0.6 rating, 963,000 viewers.

Charlotte: Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo, Dec. 20 (ESPN) – 0.55 rating, 739,000 viewers. 

By comparison, Clemson's playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on ESPN on Dec. 28 earned an 11.1 rating and was viewed by 21.15 million people. The Fiesta has been the most-watched, through Tuesday's bowl games, this season.

