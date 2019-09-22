Wake Forest’s football team has a Top 25 ranking for the first time since 2008.
The Deacons are ranked 24th in the Amway Coaches Poll, receiving 143 points in the poll that was released Sunday afternoon.
Appalachian State, the other unbeaten FBS team in the state of North Carolina, received 27 points — which amounts to ranking 33rd.
In the Associated Press Poll released later in the day, Wake Forest was effectively ranked 26th, receiving the most points of a team that didn’t crack the Top 25. The Deacons received 73 points in the AP poll, trailing No. 25 Michigan State’s 104.
Wake Forest was ranked for the first half of the 2008 season, peaking at 16th in the Associated Press poll and 15th in the Coaches Poll. The last time Wake Forest was ranked was before a 26-0 loss at Maryland on Oct. 18 of that season.
Wake Forest is off to a 4-0 start for the third time in the past four seasons. The Deacons have last-minute wins over Utah State and North Carolina, along with lopsided victories at Rice and most recently Saturday against Elon.
The Deacons travel to Boston College on Saturday for their ACC opener. A win against the Eagles would give Wake Forest its seventh straight victory, which would tie the program record for consecutive wins.
Wake Forest only has two games in October, both at home against Louisville (Oct. 12) and Florida State (Oct. 19).
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver (5) and redshirt freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III (10) celebrate the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington makes a reception in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman linebacker Zach Ranson (34) tackles Elon redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Baughman (3) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) tackles Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates making a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest football players take a moment to themselves prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21, right) breaks up a pass intended for Elon sophomore wide receiver Avery Jones (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Greg Liggs, Jr. (21) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Justin Bartee (26, from left), redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Adam Winter and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ian Driscoll raise their helmets to celebrate the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson shouts in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman wide receiver A.T. Perry (89) and redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Isaac (21) celebrate Perry's touchdown over Elon in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Fans watch Wake Forest play Elon in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14, left) and freshman running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate Surratt's touchdown over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) makes a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman runs out on the field with the rest of the team prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman wide receiver A.T. Perry (89) celebrates his touchdown over Elon freshman defensive back Antonio White (3) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III celebrates a sack over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) tackles Elon sophomore wide receiver Jackson Parham (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) makes a reception for a touchdown over Elon in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) breaks away from Elon senior Cole Taylor (80) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) and redshirt senior wide receiver Steven Claude (5) celebrate Surratt's touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest cheerleaders perform between the first and second quarters of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates making a reception in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior running back De'Sean McNair (28) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt freshman defensive lineman Royce Francis (97) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman throws a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest senior kicker Dom Maggio (8) and sophomore placekicker Nick Sciba (4) celebrate Sciba's successful point after touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest cheerleaders perform in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) fumbles while tackled by Elon sophomore linebacker Jamir Malone (50) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman looks at the scoreboard from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) runs the ball in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest team captains Justin Herron (from left), Cade Carney, Essang Bassey and Justin Strnad walk out for the coin toss prior to an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Baughman (3) is tackled by Wake Forest freshman linebacker Zach Ranson (34) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) runs the ball for a touchdown over Elon in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) takcles Elon sophomore running back Jaylan Thomas (6) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman looks for a pass in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior running back De'Sean McNair (28) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Manny Walker (13) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) congratulates redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson after Roberson's touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) breaks away from Elon freshman defensive back Tre'Von Jones (10) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Elon Pheonix, 49-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington celebrates after scoring a touchdown over Elon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon sophomore defensive back Marcus Hillman (5) tackles Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon senior defensive back Daniel Reid-Bennett (26) celebrates his interception over Wake Forest with teammates in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon head coach Tony Trisciani watches a play in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Wake Forest redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) walk off the field following the Deacons' 49-7 victory over the Elon Pheonix in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest Elon Football
Elon freshman defensive back Tre'Von Jones (10) trips up Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (82) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.