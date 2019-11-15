WakeFootball

Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest speaks with team captains from left, Cade Carney, Justin Herron and Jack Freudenthal prior to the Deacons' game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9.

The quantity of the injuries on Wake Forest’s football team doesn’t exceed what the Deacons went through last season.

The quality, though, is certainly comparable.

In each of the last four games, Wake Forest has lost four significant players to injury — three won’t return this season.

Rover Luke Masterson, the most-versatile defender the Deacons had, against Louisville. Linebacker Justin Strnad, the top tackler and heartbeat of the defense, against Florida State. Wide receiver Scotty Washington, regaining his breakout 2017 season form, against N.C. State. And now wide receiver Sage Surratt, an All-America candidate and the only Power 5 conference receiver in the country with 1,000 yards, against Virginia Tech.

Wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) is the most recent Wake Forest to sustain a season-ending injury.

The Deacons have taken body blow after body blow, and yet, they are 7-2 and still within reach of getting the second double-digit win season in the program’s history.

That will still be possible even after Saturday, when Wake Forest travels to No. 3 Clemson — not that the Deacons would ever acknowledge this game is a lost cause.

“I think every game on our schedule is winnable, that’s the way we see it, that’s the way our coaches coach, that’s the way our players feel,” senior cornerback Essang Bassey said when asked if this was a winnable game. “Anybody can be beat any given week.

“As a competitor, I don’t think any college football player you would ask that question to is going into any game saying they don’t see it as a winnable game.”

Wake Forest holds the second-best record in the ACC and is, with slight variations depending on the outlet, a five-touchdown underdog against the ACC’s best team.

The Deacons enter a lopsided game against an opponent sitting atop the league’s standings with an inward focus — that can happen coming off a humbling 19-point loss at Virginia Tech.

“The players aren’t robots. At times, they’re not going to be perfect,” Coach Dave Clawson said about the Deacons’ loss to Virginia Tech. “And that was a game against a good football team and an ascending football team that we had to execute at a really high level … And the bottom line is we didn’t do it. We didn’t play as well as we needed to play.

“I think you go into any game like Clemson — yes, they have this and yes, they have that, but we’ve gotta fix ourselves.”

So the Deacons turn to a familiar mindset, one that helped them rally and turn last season into a successful one through myriad injuries.

“We’ve dealt with it before, it’s just next-man-up, that’s just how we see it. We’re trying to talk up our next guys in those positions to — it’s their time to step up and make plays,” Bassey said. “Those guys did great things for us, sad to see their seasons cut short and sad to see injuries, but at the same time, we’ve still got more games to play and we need guys to step up.”

Last season’s game in Winston-Salem gets remembered for being a 63-3 final, but what gets lost is that the Deacons had some relative success early — especially on defense.

Wake Forest Clemson Football

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scored a touchdown last season against Wake Forest on a 59-yard run in the first quarter.

It was 7-0 after the first quarter, the score coming on a 59-yard run by Travis Etienne. Clemson’s other four first-quarter possessions netted one first down and a combined 9 yards.

“And then what happens is if they get one big play and then they score, it’s just kind of like …” senior offensive lineman Justin Herron said, searching for the appropriate description.

The floodgates open?

“Exactly. What we’ve got to do is we’ve just gotta focus on making sure that that doesn’t happen,” he said.

So, that’s the task at hand. Sounds easier than it is — and it sounds pretty tough to begin with.

