Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) at No. 3 Clemson (10-0, 7-0)

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Coaches: Dave Clawson (35-37 with Wake Forest, sixth season); Dabo Swinney (126-30, 12th season).

Series: Clemson leads 66-17-1; Clemson won last season’s meeting 63-3.

Extra points: This is a matchup of the top two offenses in the ACC — Clemson averages 45.3 points and 545.8 yards per game, Wake Forest averages 35.7 points and 487.3 yards. … Wake Forest will be without leading receiver Sage Surratt, who became the third starter in the past month to sustain a season-ending injury, and Scotty Washington — though Washington could return later this season, Clawson said. … Justin Herron is expected to start at left tackle for Wake Forest, which would be his 48th career start. That will tie the program record for starts by an offensive lineman. … Kendall Hinton has 34 catches for 482 yards in the last four games. … Nick Sciba has made 27 straight field goals, which is three from tying the NCAA record — held by Washington’s Chuck Nelson (1981-82). … Swinney is 28-2 against teams from North Carolina since taking over as coach in 2008, including 21 straight wins. … Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne needs two rushing touchdowns to tie the ACC career record, which is 52 by Pittsburgh’s James Conner. … It’s Clemson’s Senior Day, which means among those to be honored are starting safeties Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace and starting offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum, Gage Cervenka, Sean Pollard and John Simpson, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons. … Of course, it could also be the final home game for juniors such as Etienne and wide receiver Tee Higgins.