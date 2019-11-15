Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest speaks with team captains from left, Cade Carney, Justin Herron and Jack Freudenthal prior to the Deacons' game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The quantity of the injuries on
Wake Forest’s football team doesn’t exceed what the Deacons went through last season.
The quality, though, is certainly comparable.
In each of the last four games, Wake Forest has lost four significant players to injury — three won’t return this season.
Rover Luke Masterson, the most-versatile defender the Deacons had, against Louisville. Linebacker Justin Strnad, the top tackler and heartbeat of the defense, against Florida State. Wide receiver Scotty Washington, regaining his breakout 2017 season form, against N.C. State.
And now wide receiver Sage Surratt, an All-America candidate and the only Power 5 conference receiver in the country with 1,000 yards, against Virginia Tech.
Wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) is the most recent Wake Forest to sustain a season-ending injury.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Deacons have taken body blow after body blow, and yet, they are 7-2 and still within reach of getting the second double-digit win season in the program’s history.
That will still be possible even after Saturday, when Wake Forest travels to No. 3 Clemson — not that the Deacons would ever acknowledge this game is a lost cause.
“I think every game on our schedule is winnable, that’s the way we see it, that’s the way our coaches coach, that’s the way our players feel,” senior cornerback Essang Bassey said when asked if this was a winnable game. “Anybody can be beat any given week.
“As a competitor, I don’t think any college football player you would ask that question to is going into any game saying they don’t see it as a winnable game.”
Wake Forest holds the second-best record in the ACC and is, with slight variations depending on the outlet, a five-touchdown underdog against the ACC’s best team.
The Deacons enter a lopsided game against an opponent sitting atop the league’s standings with an inward focus — that can happen coming off a humbling 19-point loss at Virginia Tech.
“The players aren’t robots. At times, they’re not going to be perfect,” Coach Dave Clawson said about the Deacons’ loss to Virginia Tech. “And that was a game against a good football team and an ascending football team that we had to execute at a really high level … And the bottom line is we didn’t do it. We didn’t play as well as we needed to play.
“I think you go into any game like Clemson — yes, they have this and yes, they have that, but we’ve gotta fix ourselves.”
So the Deacons turn to a familiar mindset, one that helped them rally and turn last season into a successful one through myriad injuries.
“We’ve dealt with it before, it’s just next-man-up, that’s just how we see it. We’re trying to talk up our next guys in those positions to — it’s their time to step up and make plays,” Bassey said. “Those guys did great things for us, sad to see their seasons cut short and sad to see injuries, but at the same time, we’ve still got more games to play and we need guys to step up.”
Last season’s game in Winston-Salem gets remembered for being a 63-3 final, but what gets lost is that the Deacons had some relative success early — especially on defense.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) scored a touchdown last season against Wake Forest on a 59-yard run in the first quarter.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
It was 7-0 after the first quarter, the score coming on a 59-yard run by Travis Etienne. Clemson’s other four first-quarter possessions netted one first down and a combined 9 yards.
“And then what happens is if they get one big play and then they score, it’s just kind of like …” senior offensive lineman Justin Herron said, searching for the appropriate description.
The floodgates open?
“Exactly. What we’ve got to do is we’ve just gotta focus on making sure that that doesn’t happen,” he said.
So, that’s the task at hand. Sounds easier than it is — and it sounds pretty tough to begin with.
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger (73).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes under pressure from Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) is forced out of bounds just short of a touchdown by North Carolina State sophomore defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) throws a touchdown pass to senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) under pressure from North Carolina State freshman linebacker Payton Wilson (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) catches a touchdown pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) celebrates after the Demon Deacons forced a turnover from North Carolina State freshman wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Kennedth Dicks III (10) celebrates after recovering a fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) catches a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) catches a pass over coverage from North Carolina State sophomore defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head basketball coach Danny Manning, right, stands with his players at the Demon Deacon football game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Former Wake Forest head coach Jim Caldwell laughs as he is honored prior to the Demon Deacons' game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Former Wake Forest head coach Jim Caldwell leads the Demon Deacons onto the field for their game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as North Carolina State freshman defensive back Jakeen Harris (39) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) catches a pass in front of coverage from North Carolina State freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap (24).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) runs after a reception as North Carolina State freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) attempts to fall on the ball after a North Carolina State fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) scores a touchdown as junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) celebrates.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
N.C. State freshman quarterback Devin Leary made his first career start Saturday.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) celebrates a tackle with senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs after dodging a tackle from North Carolina State freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap (24).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore kicker Nick Sciba (4) kicks a field goal.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) leaps over North Carolina State sophomore safety Tanner Ingle (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) leaps over North Carolina State sophomore safety Tanner Ingle (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) catches a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State graduate wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) is tackled after a reception by Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) pressures North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A Wake Forest cheerleader cheers on the Demon Deacons.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) looks across the line of scrimmage at North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) before Leary was sacked.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker III (25) is tackled after a run by North Carolina State freshman linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum of Wake Forest (15) pressures freshman quarterback Devin Leary of N.C. State (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive back Traveon Redd (17) celebrates after breaking up a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A bowl of oranges sits near one of the end zones at Wake Forest during the Demon Deacons' game against North Carolina State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren after the Demon Deacons defeated the Wolfpack 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after defeating North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after defeating North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum (15) celebrates after the Demon Deacons defeated North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) and senior offensive lineman Nathan Gilliam (71) pose for a photo after the Demon Deacons defeated North Carolina State 44-10 on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior running back DeAndre' Delaney (29) poses for a photo after the Demon Deacons defeated North Carolina State 44-10.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players pose for a photo with North Carolina State graduate wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hines was formerly a Demon Deacon.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs after a reception as North Carolina State sophomore defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams (13) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes under pressure from Wake Forest freshman defensive linemen Rondell Bothroyd (40) and Shamar McCollum (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13) as Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) tackles.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) celebrates a sack with freshman defensive lineman Ja'Core Johns (41).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore offensive linemen Sean Maginn (79) and Michael Jurgens (55) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Direct of Athletics John Currie stand on the sideline near the end of the Demon Deacons' drubbing of North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior wide receiver Davis Johnson (11) takes the field for the Demon Deacons' game against N.C. State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Essang Bassey and Cade Carney prepare to walk to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Essang Bassey, Cade Carney, Justin Herron and Jack Freudenthal walk to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive back Traveon Redd (17) and senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrate after Henderson intercepted a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore kicker Nick Sciba (4) celebrates with senior punter Dom Maggio (8) after kicking a field goal on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger (73).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum (15) pressures North Carolina State freshman quarterback Devin Leary (13).
Andrew Dye/Journal
