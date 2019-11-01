...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING LOW TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 32
EXPECTED. URBAN AREAS WILL BE SLIGHTLY WARMER IN THE MID 30S.
* WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
It isn't known whether quarterback Sam Hartman (10) or Jamie Newman will start tomorrow for Wake Forest. Hartman became the team's starter when Newman injured his left shoulder against Louisville.
The games between N.C. State and Wake Forest in 2017 and 2018 came down to the wire. In 2017, N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) fumbled at the goal line under pressure from Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (24) to give the Deacons the win.
This time it’s Wake Forest as the ranked team and N.C. State as the one scuffling.
It’s N.C. State with a first-time starting quarterback, Devin Leary, and Wake Forest with an experienced one — regardless of whether that’s Jamie Newman or Sam Hartman.
And now N.C. State is the team with a gaudy number of injuries and missed games, the unfortunate circumstances that sometimes engulfed Wake Forest last season.
The parallels between Saturday’s meeting of No. 23 Wake Forest and N.C. State are too obvious to be ignored. It’s just that the Deacons and Wolfpack have switched places.
“Yeah, you can see the roles reversed. We were playing there last year … it was a must-win for us, we had to win down the stretch or else we wouldn’t go to a bowl game,” Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal said. “We had to bring our A-game and I think they might have slept on us a little bit, so that maybe helped our outcome.
“This year, we know they’re going to play really well. It’s going to be a great atmosphere; it’s an in-state game. They’re going to have fans there too, and we’re going to have to bring our very best or else they’re going to beat us if we don’t show up.”
That’s where Wake Forest can quell the role reversal.
The Deacons have first-hand experience of the consequences that come with “if we don’t show up” — they need only to look at the first quarter against Louisville to see the result.
Coming out flat for a second time this season after an off week would be a tough pill to swallow for Wake Forest.
“These games (against N.C. State) have been one-score, fourth-quarter games, the last 30 seconds, last 20 seconds, we expect no different,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “This will be a very tough football game, and we’re excited to get back on the field after Florida State.”
N.C. State finished each of the past two seasons with nine wins, one shy each year of capturing an elusive double-digit victory season. The Wolfpack has had one double-digit-win season in school history, an 11-3 mark in 2002.
Four years later, Wake Forest recorded the only double-digit win season in its history — an 11-3 mark in 2006.
“I just think we beat them the past two years, I don’t think they’re too happy about that, so I would think they’d come out ready to play,” wide receiver Sage Surratt said. “They don’t want to lose three times in a row, so I think they’re going to give us their best shot.
“I think it’s going to be a fight. Any time you’ve got in-state rivals it’s going to be a good game.”
Also similar is that neither team has had a normal break before this game — but last year that meant these teams had a five-day break before playing a Thursday night game in Raleigh, and this year both teams enter after off weeks.
“It’s going to be a down-to-the-wire game like it is every year, and we’re excited to have a great game for the fans,” Freudenthal said.
Wake Forest is 4-1 this year in down-to-the-wire games, so perhaps that’s the recipe needed to break the trend of the Deacons-Wolfpack series.
