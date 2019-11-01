N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) at No. 23 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1)

When: Noon

TV: ESPN

Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem

Coaches: Dave Doeren (47-37 with N.C. State, seventh season); Dave Clawson (34-36 with Wake Forest, sixth season).

Series: N.C. State leads 66-40-6; Wake Forest won last season 27-23.

Extra points: This is the ACC’s longest continuous rivalry, with this game marking the 110th straight season these schools will play. … Wake Forest can win its third straight game against N.C. State. Since the creation of the ACC, the Deacons have won three straight against the Wolfpack just one other time, from 2005-07. … Since the start of the 2001 season, Wake Forest is 40-17 against in-state opponents. … Wake Forest has won seven of the last eight home games in this series. … Sage Surratt has 881 receiving yards this season and is within range of recording the sixth 1,000-yard season in Deacons history. … Wake Forest’s Boogie Basham was retroactively awarded a sack against Florida State, giving him 5½ this season and surpassing his total of 4½ from last year. … Sam Hartman and Jamie Newman have started 10 games each in the past season and a half. Clawson was unclear on Newman’s health earlier this week, but indicated if he’s healthy enough to play, he’ll start. … Wake Forest has the fifth-fastest offense in the country, based on snaps per second. The Deacons run a play every 21.63 seconds, trailing Utah State (20.06), UCF (20.68), Boston College (21.27) and Florida State (21.49) — so, they’ve already beaten three of the four teams ahead of them. … N.C. State is, like Wake Forest, coming off an off week. The Wolfpack is 18-9 under Doeren when coming off more than seven days between games. … This is the fourth time that N.C. State will play a ranked Wake Forest team, and the Wolfpack is 2-0-1 in the previous three (the last one was the Wolfpack’s 42-14 win in 1992, when N.C. State was No. 13 and Wake Forest was No. 25).