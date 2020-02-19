On a night when the focus was on Wake Forest’s past, there was still the matter of its forlorn present.
That’s where this program is, clinging to the past in attempt to blot out the current — in this case, that means an 86-79 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum.
Wake Forest (11-15, 4-12 ACC) is stuck on the same win totals of each of the past two seasons and entered this game as a slight favorite. Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8) led for more than 32 minutes; Wake Forest for about two.
“It’s definitely disappointing when you’ve got the greatest power forward to ever play the game sitting there on the court,” said senior point guard Brandon Childress. “… I feel like we didn’t come out ready to play tonight. That’s my fault, and it showed up on the stat sheet.
“I’ll take the bull's-eye for this, it’s my fault. I’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to make a change if we want any type of postseason.”
It doesn’t seem like any single Deacon's fault — even if Childress did commit six of the team’s 12 turnovers. Wake Forest was outrebounded 37-27 by a team that plays a limited rotation and only got 11 minutes out of its leading rebounder, James Banks III, because of foul trouble.
It’s just another sour result in what seems a lock to be the eighth losing season in the past 10 years.
“I mean, we play basketball to win, I expect to win every single night. So when we lose, it’s hard to deal with,” said freshman Jahcobi Neath, who scored a career-high 16 points.
Pick a banner that hangs from the rafters of the Joel and chances are, the former player pictured on it was either here or represented. Tim Duncan was seated 10 feet from Wake Forest’s bench. Rodney Rogers behind one of the baskets. Charlie Davis and Skip Brown in the building. Josh Howard still looks fit enough to suit up, if there’s eligibility to be found.
And now Dave Odom’s banner hangs with them. The former coach gave a passionate speech in which he covered a few of the “thousands” of people he wanted to thank — the words came easy to Odom, who was allotted one minute, which he announced, and followed the announcement of that with a defiant chuckle and four-minute speech.
Most of this night was spent honoring Wake Forest’s past — a distraction of sorts from the present state of affairs.
And then there was the game, which saw the Deacons fall behind 13 in the first half, rally for a few brief leads in the second half, and then fail in a game of catch-up.
“They’re all the same to me, it doesn’t matter who’s in the building. You don’t like it, it’s not a pleasant feeling, it’s not the feeling that you want,” Coach Danny Manning said. “On the flip side of that, all the players, former players that made the effort of coming back and being here for Coach Odom, seeing their former teammates — we had the chance to have dinner with them last night.
“They’ve been around all day today, that’s been beautiful.”
This game was another story of Wake Forest’s defense, which still isn’t where a hat is hung, yielding so many easy baskets to a team not accustomed to getting them. Georgia Tech’s 86 points are the second-most it’s scored this season; when these teams played last season, the Yellow Jackets’ 92 points were their most all season.
“We just couldn’t guard the ball, especially our guards,” junior guard Chaundee Brown said. “We couldn’t keep the ball in front, and then our bigs had to rotate over and they would just dump it off. Or if the bigs didn’t (rotate), then they would just get past us and lay it up.
“(Mike) Devoe played in the paint a lot, (Jose) Alvarado played in the paint a lot, so we’ve just gotta do better defending the ball.”
Devoe, who was recruited heavily by Wake Forest, scored a game-high 24 points, while Alvarado had 22.
Wake Forest quickly erased an eight-point halftime deficit with a 9-0 run to start the second half — the first five points from Brown, the other four from Childress.
Devoe scored half of his points in a six-minute span late in the second half, getting the Yellow Jackets a two-possession lead that never dipped below four points in the final minutes.
Offensively challenged Georgia Tech — it entered Wednesday night ranked 184th in offensive efficiency, per KenPom — led 37-29 at halftime. Both teams started 2-for-10 from the field and it was an 8-8 game after nine minutes.
But the Yellow Jackets made seven straight field goals in one stretch, building a 33-20 lead.
