Senior captains Justin Strnad and Cade Carney are among the slightly more than half of Wake Forest’s football roster that had never been to New York until this week.
But for another portion of the roster, such as junior cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor, this trip to New York is just another one in a countless steam of visits to the Big Apple.
“Too many (times) to count. It’s like normal,” Taylor said.
Taylor, from Asbury Park, N.J., is part of a small group of players from the northeast on Wake Forest’s roster. There aren’t many — but for the most part, they’ve been productive.
Taylor has been in the two-deep since his first game as a backup cornerback, and with interceptions in each of the past two games, might be rounding into form when the Deacons will need him most — because of the impending departures of seniors Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson.
Right tackle Jake Benzinger, from Williamston, Mass., is a three-year starter and was an honorable mention All-ACC pick. Defensive tackle Rondell Bothroyd, from Willington, Conn., had 31 tackles and was second on the team in quarterback hurries (six) as a redshirt freshman. Freshman linebacker Chase Jones has 18 tackles in six games, one of five freshmen who didn’t redshirt this season.
Those are four of Wake Forest’s seven scholarship players from New Jersey, New York or New England.
“There’s definitely a smaller number of recruits that come out of there, but the quality of guys that I feel like we’ve taken from the northeast have all been really solid players,” said Benzinger, fondly recalling high school games played in 6 inches of snow. “You get some of that grit, some gritty guys that have played in snow.”
“There’s no shortage of grit from kids up there and that’s what we know that we’re going against, going against kids from Michigan State. We know that they play hard and they have a lot of grit. And it’ll be a tough matchup, for sure.”
There are high-caliber Division I players to be recruited from the northeast — you just have to know where to look.
“It’s just hard to find. A lot of people go to school outside of state, to like, prep schools in Philadelphia or something,” Taylor said. “But there’s definitely a lot of talent out there.”
Some more of that talent was inked last week in the Deacons’ signing class. Two of Wake Forest’s four incoming offensive linemen are from the region — Christian Forbes is from Trenton, N.J., and Zach Vaughan is from Milton, Mass.
Coach Dave Clawson often speaks of finding recruits who will fit the school as much as the program, and Forbes and Vaughan come from private schools — as does Ke’Shawn Williams, a slot receiver from Philadelphia.
“In the northeast, I think our academic reputation helps us with some of those guys,” Clawson said. “That, if you look into the high schools that those three guys attended, all three of those guys went to good private schools and people that go to those schools are inclined to look at a school like Wake Forest or Stanford or Northwestern, and that’s where their interest was.
“So we ended up with Ke’Shawn and Christian and Zach, I think that way, that those guys are naturally drawn to a school like Wake Forest and we like them on film and in camp and we’re excited to get them.”
By Wake Forest’s recent history, at least a couple of them are likely to become contributors earlier rather than later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.