Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12), right runs the ball past Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019.
NEW YORK — Wake Forest’s bowl magic ran out in a baseball stadium.
Michigan State beat Wake Forest 27-21 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday at Yankee Stadium, halting the Deacons’ streak at three straight bowl wins.
Wake Forest (8-5) finishes the season having lost four of its last five games after making the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Wake Forest had newfound life after Michigan State’s Matt Coghlin missed a 28-yard field goal with 3:03 left, keeping the deficit at 27-21.
But the Deacons couldn’t get anything going afterward — and it ended with Sam Hartman entering in relief of an injured Jamie Newman and throwing incompletions on third and fourth down.
Newman threw three first-half touchdowns and ran for 87 yards. Michigan State (7-6) shut out Wake Forest in the second half, allowing 101 yards after giving up 250 in the first half.
Michigan State scored the only points of the third quarter, taking the opening drive 10 plays covering 73 yards before Brian Lewerke passed to Cody White for a 10-yard touchdown. The drive included conversions of a third-and-6 and a fourth-and-1.
Wake Forest’s defense surrendered gashing plays at times, but also came up with two second-half turnovers — an interception by Ryan Smenda Jr. and a fumble forced and recovered by Ja’Cquez Williams — when Michigan State appeared to be driving for scores to make it a two-score lead.
There were three lead changes in a back-and-forth three-minute span of the second quarter. Newman struck for touchdown passes of 16 and 44 yards to Donavon Greene and Jack Freudenthal, respectively — the former made a one-armed catch in the end zone, the latter got behind the defense on a well-designed fake bubble screen.
In between the touchdown passes was Brian Lewerke’s 8-yard touchdown run — set up by his 64-yard pass to tight end Trenton Gillison.
Michigan State tacked on a field goal at the end of the first half, cutting Wake Forest’s lead to 21-20 at halftime.
Wake Forest marched down the field — toward Monument Park — on the first drive of the game with a heavy dose of Cade Carney, which opened up things for Newman’s 29-yard pass to Hinton in the end zone.
The rest of the first quarter didn’t go so swimmingly for the Deacons.
Michigan State used a 16-play drive to notch its first points on a field goal, and then less than a minute later the Spartans took a lead on one of the unluckiest plays of the season for Wake Forest.
Newman’s pass was batted at the line, the ball ricocheting toward the middle of the field, bouncing off a player and into the hands of defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, who rumbled 14 yards for a touchdown.
Poor coaching, especially in the 2nd half. Wakes offense was lethargic and MSU made changes at half time and Wake didn’t make any adjustments. Far too many penalties and far too many missed tackles. Poor showing by the Deacs
The school still got paid for showing up right ??"
