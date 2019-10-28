Tariq Ingraham of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will miss the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.
Ingraham, one of four freshmen for the Deacons, suffered the injury in Thursday’s practice and underwent surgery Friday, the team announced Monday morning.
“We are heartbroken that Tariq will miss his freshman season,” Coach Danny Manning said through a news release. “He had worked so hard since arriving on campus this summer and had been having a great start to preseason practices. We know he will work hard to rehab from this injury over the upcoming months and will be ready to contribute next season.”
Ingraham, a 6-9 forward from Philadelphia, had lost more than 20 pounds since arriving on campus in June. At the team’s media day last week, he said he was down to 260 and was excited about how much his conditioning had improved in a few months of being at Wake Forest.
While he would’ve been unlikely to start, Ingraham’s injury limits Wake Forest’s depth in the frontcourt. The Deacons are down to junior Olivier Sarr, freshman Ody Oguama and junior walk-on Sunday Okeke as interior players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.