Wake Forest freshman forward Tariq Ingraham will miss the upcoming season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. 

Ingraham, one of four freshmen for the Deacons, suffered the injury in Thursday’s practice and underwent surgery Friday, the team announced Monday morning.

“We are heartbroken that Tariq will miss his freshman season,” Coach Danny Manning said through a news release. “He had worked so hard since arriving on campus this summer and had been having a great start to preseason practices. We know he will work hard to rehab from this injury over the upcoming months and will be ready to contribute next season.”

Ingraham, a 6-9 forward from Philadelphia, had lost more than 20 pounds since arriving on campus in June. At the team’s media day last week, he said he was down to 260 and was excited about how much his conditioning had improved in a few months of being at Wake Forest.

While he would’ve been unlikely to start, Ingraham’s injury limits Wake Forest’s depth in the frontcourt. The Deacons are down to junior Olivier Sarr, freshman Ody Oguama and junior walk-on Sunday Okeke as interior players.

