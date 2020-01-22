The football schedule for Wake Forest for the 2020 season. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.
Sept. 5: At Old Dominion
Sept. 11: Appalachian State
Sept. 19: Villanova
Sept. 26: Notre Dame (at Charlotte)
Oct. 3: At Duke
Oct. 9: Miami
Oct. 17: At Florida State
Oct. 31: At N.C. State
Nov. 7: Syracuse
Nov. 14: At Louisville
Nov. 21: Clemson
Nov. 28: Boston College
