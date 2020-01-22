WFUFB

Quarterback Sam Hartman started nine games as a freshman for Wake Forest. The departure of Jamie Newman, the starter for most of 2019, appears to make Hartman the starter again for next season.

The football schedule for Wake Forest for the 2020 season. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.

Sept. 5: At Old Dominion

Sept. 11: Appalachian State

Sept. 19: Villanova

Sept. 26: Notre Dame (at Charlotte)

Oct. 3: At Duke

Oct. 9: Miami

Oct. 17: At Florida State

Oct. 31: At N.C. State

Nov. 7: Syracuse

Nov. 14: At Louisville

Nov. 21: Clemson

Nov. 28: Boston College

